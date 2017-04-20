Fun run to raise money for three charities

JOIN IN: The annual Rotary Fun Run will be held at Rocks Riverside Park on Sunday, May 21.

IT'S time to grab out your joggers and start hitting the tracks in preparation for the upcoming Rotary Fun Run at Rocks Riverside Park next month.

The Rotary Fun Run has been held for the past 15 years, but was previously held at the University of Queensland.

This year it will be held at Rocks Riverside Park for the second time on Sunday, May 21.

The event is a fun way to get some exercise, meet new people from the region and also raise much needed funds for three charities.

Organisers have set the goal of raising more than $40,000 which will be divided up and and then donated to the Wesley Hospital Choices Program, BeefBank and Hatauda Nepal Children's Hostel chicken farm program.

There will be 1km, 5km and 10km walks and runs for kids and adults.

Registration will begin at 7am. The 1km kids dash will begin at 8am, followed by the 10km run at 8.35am and then the 5km run at 8.45am. Presentations will begin at 10am.

There will be a special prize for schools with the largest sign up.

It's not too late to become a sponsor.

To register, or to sponsor the event, log onto http://rotaryfunrun.com.au or phone Brad on 0411 268 279.