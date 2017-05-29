26°
Highway in lockdown after crash kills three people

Tara Miko
| 29th May 2017 7:58 AM Updated: 2:33 PM

The scene of the crash about 30km south of Boggabilla in which three people died this morning.
The scene of the crash about 30km south of Boggabilla in which three people died this morning. 7 News Toowoomba

UPDATE: Police are appealing for any witnesses to a horror triple-fatal highway crash this morning to come forward.

The appeal comes as the Newell Hwy south of Boggabilla remains closed for the foreseeable future as investigators piece together how the tragic crash occurred.

Detective Inspector David Silversides, Crime manager of the Barwon Local Area Command, said forensic crash investigators from Tamworth had arrived at the scene of the horror smash involving a fuel tanker, Pantech truck and smaller car.

"I can confirm three are deceased from the incident this morning," Det. Insp. Silversides said.

"(The highway) will be in lockdown for a number of hours to allow for that investigation to take place."

Emergency services including the NSW fire brigade and NSW Roads and Maritime Services helped remove an amount of fuel from the vehicles involved in the crash which occurred about 6.10am.

The NSW Environment Protection Authority was also called into assist with the scene clean-up.

Det. Insp. Silversides said no emergency services personnel were injured as result of containing the scene, and confirmed a fire had broken out near the smash.

"There was a fire at the scene as a result of the collision which the fire brigade was able to attend to quickly on attending the scene," he said.

Police will investigate how the three vehicles collided on the Newell Hwy, and prepare a report for the coroner.

Det. Insp. Silversides urged anyone with any information to contact the authorities.

"Obviously our first focus is on the investigation at the scene and clearing the highway," he said.

"Once we've done that, obviously (there will be) some analysis of the exhibits seized, statements from potential witnesses involved, forensic examination of the vehicles where we can and is appropriate, and collect any information that my come from the community.

"Anybody that may have been on the Newell Hwy in the vicinity of the collision that may be able to provide footage or any descriptions of the vehicles, contact Moree Police or Crime Stoppers."

Investigations are continuing.

1PM: The driver of a fuel tanker involved in a triple highway fatality this morning has been airlifted to Toowoomba.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was initially tasked to the scene of a horror smash involved two trucks and a car, but was redirected to Goondiwindi.

The crash, about 30km south of Boggabilla on the Newell Hwy, claimed the lives of two women and a man.

Initial investigations suggest the two women were travelling in the car, while the man was driving a Pantech truck, when the three vehicles collided about 6.10am.

The male driver of the fuel tanker, aged in his early 30s, was transported by road to Goondiwindi Hospital before he was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

The man suffered multiple suspected head, limb and internal injuries after he was ejected from the tanker.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing and the Newell Hwy is expected to remain closed for most of the day.

NSW police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

NOON: Police have established a crime scene as investigations continue into a triple fatal crash south of Goondiwindi this morning.

The Newell Hwy remains closed and a crime scene established where a fuel tanker, pantech truck with a trailer and car crashed about 30km south of Boggabilla about 6.10am.

The occupants of the car, believed to be two women, died at the scene.

The third victim of the horror smash has been identified as the male driver of the pantech truck who died at the scene.

The male driver of the fuel tanker was transported to Goondiwindi Hospital after being treated at the scene.

It is understood he will be airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital.

NSW police have established a crime scene around the smash and investigations are continuing.

10.15AM: Three teenagers have been killed in a horror highway smash involving two trucks and a car this morning.

Paramedics confirmed three people died at the scene of the crash on the Newell Hwy at 6.12am today, about 30km south of Boggabilla across the Queensland border.

Queensland Ambulance Service executive manager of operations Glen Maule described the scene as "very severe".

"Unfortunately there's been three people deceased in this incident and we've transported … one of the other truck drivers to the Goondiwindi Hospital with some lacerations to his face and back pain," Mr Maule said.

"He's being assessed at the Goondiwindi Hospital at this stage and just awaiting to see whether he'll be transported further by one of our helicopters.

"The New South Wales ambulance service and one of their managers have been on scene and from what we've been told by the officers WHO responded from Goondiwindi it has been a very huge scene with debris from the vehicles involved in the accident spread over a fairly large area on the … highway."

The highway is expected to remain closed to all traffic for hours as police investigate the cause of the horror fatal rollover.

"One would expect that the police would have to do some significant inquiries into what's occurred this morning to be able to piece together what's happened to cause such a tragedy to occur with three young people in their late teens and mid-teens losing their  lives," he said.

EARLIER: Emergency services are at the scene of a serious traffic crash involving a fuel tanker, truck and car this morning.

Initial reports from the scene suggest two trucks and a smaller car were involved in the collision on the Newell Hwy about 30km south of Boggabilla, across the Queensland border.

At least one of the vehicles involved was on fire when Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene to back up NSW firefighters.

One person is believed to be trapped in one of the vehicles.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics have transported two people to Goondiwindi Hospital in a stable condition.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area but diversions are in place down the Carnarvon Hwy, Boonangar Rd, and Mungindi-Goondiwindi Bridge Rd to Goondiwindi on to the Bruxner Hwy to Boggabilla.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  boggabilla editors picks queensland fire and emergency services traffic crash

