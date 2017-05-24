From weapons of mass destruction to video production, how one man found himself in Springfield

Zero K Productions founder and 24/7 Funnels co-founder Darren Burgess has lived many lives throughout his career, including a stint as a nuclear weapons engineer for the British Royal Navy.

IMAGINE being sent to war only to find out it was all for nothing.

That was the experience for one Springfield man Darren Burgess, who served in the war in Iraq in 2003.

Originally from the south coast of England, Mr Burgess has lived in Springfield on and off for 10 years and told the story of his long journey to Australia.

"When I was growing up I pretty much sucked at everything, especially at school and sports,” Mr Burgess said.

"When I was 17 years-old I joined the Royal Navy as a weapons technician and slowly discovered I was in fact not a loser after all.”

During his 14 years in the military, Mr Burgess went on to become a senior weapon systems instructor, trained as a helicopter co-pilot, specialised in nuclear, biological and chemical warfare defence and served in several conflict zones as an officer on various frigates and destroyers.

One such mission was the tour to the Gulf of Iraq as part of the now infamous weapons of mass destruction deployment and it was that tour that would ultimately seal Mr Burgess' fate in the navy.

"I was a weapons engineering officer specialising in chemical biological nuclear warfare and was sent to the Gulf War in 2003, which to be honest, was the reason why I eventually left,” Mr Burgess said.

"There were a couple of incidents that come to mind, but one in particular was when we had been on defence watch for 82 days, which meant that everyone was in a heightened state of alert and it creates a type of low-grade stress you don't always notice.

"After a night out and a fight with his girlfriend, one of our crew members ended up taking his own life and I was responsible for having to tell his family.

"It's that kind of stress that people just got used to, yet you don't realise how fragile people become.”

Mr Burgess said the last straw came when the ship was sent into battle mode due to incorrect information, resulting in undue trauma for all involved.

"We received intelligence that a chemical warhead had been fired over the ship, so we were sent into a fighting state where the responsibility was ultimately put on me to ensure the ship was operational,” Mr Burgess said.

"To then find out there weren't any chemical weapons in Iraq and to have been through all of that for nothing, I found that personally very hard to resolve.”

Mr Burgess decided to leave the service, emigrating to Australia in 2005 before finally settling in Springfield in 2014.

"We have ended up back in Springfield about four times now and I think it's just because it has everything you need as a parent.

"It offers a safe environment, it's very family-focussed and all the facilities you could possibly need are really local and it's also not too difficult to get into the city on the occasion you want to go.”

Father of two, Mr Burgess is now following his passion of video editing and runs Springfield-based Zero K Productions, a video production company, as well as 247Funnels, a done-for-you video marketing company.

"I started this business two years ago and what I found was I would do a video for a client and then check in with them to see how things were going, only to find nothing had really changed for their business,” Mr Burgess said.

"At the time I was only focused on video production, but when I noticed my clients didn't really know what to do with the videos, it made me realise that just handing someone a video wasn't enough and I could help them with their marketing as another part of my service.”