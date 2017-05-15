26°
News

FREE ROAST CHICKEN: Red Rooster giving away 35,000 chooks

15th May 2017 5:33 PM
Free roast chickens!
Free roast chickens!

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FANGING for a roast chook for dinner? 

Well that's handy because Red Rooster are giving away 35,000 free roast chooks over the next month as part of a campaign to spruik their new delivery option.

The only string attached is that you have to spend at least $25 to be entitled to a free bird.
 

TELL ME HOW TO GET MY FREE CHOOK

  1. Log on to www.redrooster.com.au
  2. Sign up/ sign in and place an order online
  3. Score a free roast chicken)

    (If you use Menulog, you need to spend $40 for your chook)
    *Limit one per customer.

Topics:  editors picks red rooster roast chicken

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
FREE ROAST CHICKEN: Red Rooster giving away 35,000 chooks

FREE ROAST CHICKEN: Red Rooster giving away 35,000 chooks

Red Rooster is giving away 35,000 free roast chickens between now and June

Man in custody after Woodridge lockdown

An exclusion zone has been established on Nyanza St, bounded by Mikaga Crt and Strathdarr St to Kurrajong St and Nydia St, Woodridge.

An emergency situation declared following reports of a disturbance

LIVE BAITING: Lack of jail time 'disappointing' say RSPCA

Queensland greyhound trainer Tom Noble will serve no time behind bars, to the dismay of the RSPCA.

"This is a very sad day for anyone who loves animals"

Ask yourself: Am I Hungry? 5 tips to beat winter weight gain

Dietician Steph Young offers her best tips on how to keep weight gain down over winter.

Low temps don't have to mean high kilos, says local dietician

Local Partners

FREE ROAST CHICKEN: Red Rooster giving away 35,000 chooks

Red Rooster is giving away 35,000 free roast chickens between now and June

Cut up and cooked: Inside Qld chef's house of horror

Marcus Volke's wife Mayang Prasetyo.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: IT WAS the smell that drew police

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

‘Hard to remember the wedding’

THEY married in a Melbourne registry office in a heroin haze, now they may get an Academy Award on the mantelpiece. It’s been a trip.

Kathy Lette and her best laid plans

Author draws on own experience with autism to construct characters

'I'm on the menu': Katy Perry's saucy new film clip

Katy Perry's new music video Bon Appetit had 14 million views on You Tube in 24 hours.

The video starts with Perry, in flesh-coloured swimwear...

Lattanzi’s trainwreck TV interview

Chloe Lattanzi gave a trainwreck interview on The Morning Show this morning.

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter’s train wreck interview.

Netflix experimenting with price hike for subscribers

Netflix is playing around with the price it charges subscribers

What happened to Hollywood’s leading men?

Johnny Depp

The year of the incredible collapsing Hollywood hunk.

‘Delta, geez’: The Voice viewers shocked by harsh comments

Delta Goodrem was not impressed with an audition on The Voice.

DELTA Goodrem was completely unimpressed by an audition last night.

COUNTRY LIVESTYLE ON 15 ACRES

22 Winks Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 2 10 $1,200,000

This masterly constructed and beautifully finished home exudes contemporary charm, balanced with modern appeal, all set in the ever popular country suburb of Peak...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Lifestyle Block Requiring Small Reno

52 Hanlon Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 AUCTION - On Site...

Have you been looking for that great lifestyle block but you don't want to be living out of town. The home presents on over 1 hectare block that is fully fenced...

LOOKING FOR A NEW INVESTOR

9 Bickle Place, North Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $315,000

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

FUTURE MONEY MAKER - LAND!

115 Stevens Road, Purga 4306

Rural 3 2 2 $999,000...

This large 79 acre property is all about location. It's within 10 minutes of Yamanto Shopping Centre, 10 minutes to Amberley Air Base, 15 minutes to Ipswich City...

8 Lots - 1.64Ha* Industry Site

7 East Owen Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Close to off ramp on Cunningham Highway andbull; Great site for ... $950,000

andbull; Close to off ramp on Cunningham Highway andbull; Great site for transport operations andbull; 2 road frontage - Positioned on gateway to Swanbank...

10,471m2* Vacant Land -Close To CBD

95 Keogh Street, West Ipswich 4305

Commercial andbull; Looking for Storage - 2 adjoining lots in local business and ... Expressions of...

andbull; Looking for Storage - 2 adjoining lots in local business and industry at west Ipswich andbull; Situated between Keogh Street and Johnstone streets ...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 Offers over...

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

Charming Lowset Home

23 Vivian St, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

This charming lowset chamber board property situated in the popular suburb of Eastern Heights has been listed to sell. If you're a first Home buyer then you can't...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $269,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!