30°
News

Foster mum, brother of Tiahleigh Palmer to be sentenced

16th Mar 2017 4:52 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE foster mother and brother of murdered schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer will be sentenced in July.

Prosecutors this morning asked for the District Court in Beenleigh to set aside up to three hours on July 24 to sentence Julene Thornburn and eldest son Joshua Thornburn.

Both were charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and perjury following the disaperance of the 12-year-old girl in 2015.

Foster father Rick Thornburn has been charged with her murder and another son Trent Thornburn is charged with incest, perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court was told Mrs Thornburn and her son would be sentenced separately but ideally the same judge should deal with the cases in the same day with up to an hour and a half for each sentence.

Tiahleigh's mother Cindy Palmer was present in court for the mention of the case but did not make any comment.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks tialeigh palmer

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Foster mum, brother of Tiahleigh Palmer to be sentenced

Foster mum, brother of Tiahleigh Palmer to be sentenced

THE foster mother and brother of murdered schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer will be sentenced in July.

  • News

  • 16th Mar 2017 4:52 PM

Father of three stable after alleged pub attack

Wayne Allum was injured in an alleged attack at the Peak Pub on Friday. Photo: ABC News

UPDATE: The identity of a man injured at Peak Pub has been revealed

Principal in for the long haul

WELCOME: Forest Lake State High School principal Denise Kostowski with Year 7 students.

Meet Forest Lake SHS new Principal Denise Kostowski.

Drug dealer 'shared' his meth 'with friend in need'

Experts hope a forum into crystal methamphetamine use in Tweed will help to tackle the issue.

He told police he gave drugs to people he felt sorry for

Local Partners

Foster mum, brother of Tiahleigh Palmer to be sentenced

THE foster mother and brother of murdered schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer will be sentenced in July.

Body found after Atkinson Dam inferno

An aerial view of this morning's house fire at Atkinson's Dam.

Man killed, investigators search for cause

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Is 78kg Coast woman 'heavy enough' for Biggest Loser?

WE’RE only two episodes into the new season of The Biggest Loser, but the show has already sparked controversy for casting a 78kg woman as a contestant.

Steve Price called a sex symbol

Googlebox Australia watchers have warmed to a softer side of shock jock Steve Price on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

THE radio shock-jock is a ... sex symbol? Googlebox stars think so.

Rachel Griffiths on When We Rise: It's just love, actually

Rachel Griffiths stars as Diane in the TV series When We Rise.

ACTRESS is thrilled to be part of the US TV drama about civil rights

Emma Watson's private photos leaked online in beastly act

PRIVATE photographs of Emma Watson have been leaked online

What's on the big screen this week

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in a scene from the movie Loving.

Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Loving finally debuts.

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

The Block buys ‘horror hotel’ for new series

The Gatwick Hotel in St Kilda has a fearsome reputation.

Known as a “festering flophouse”, it’s set to be transformed.

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Price Upon...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

STYLISH RENOVATION - Price Reduced to Sell!!

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers From...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Great House and Big Yard

1 Bottomley Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000...

When purchasing a home the location is very important and being close to a lot of amenities is a bonus. This home is no exception located within walking distance...

&quot;AFFORDABLE VILLAGE LIFE WITH EVERY CONVENIENCE ON YOUR WISH LIST&quot;

31/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 2 $179,000

ldeal buying for those downsizing, couples and those wishing to travel. This property is set on the very end of Gainsborough Downs Village so the yard is massive...

Stylish Brick 3 Year Old Brick

263 Cedar Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

PLENTY OF SPACE FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING

129 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 4 $539,000

From the moment you drive up the driveway you'll be pleasantly surprised that everything with this property has been doubled. From its 50+ mtr frontage, to it's...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

STARTING OUT? THIS ONE IS FOR YOU!!

50 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000

This immaculately presented home would suit first home buyers as the price is right for this roomy & tidy home situated at the quiet end of Cascade street in...

JUST LIKE NANNAS

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 265,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!