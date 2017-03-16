Foster mum, brother of Tiahleigh Palmer to be sentenced

THE foster mother and brother of murdered schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer will be sentenced in July.

Prosecutors this morning asked for the District Court in Beenleigh to set aside up to three hours on July 24 to sentence Julene Thornburn and eldest son Joshua Thornburn.

Both were charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and perjury following the disaperance of the 12-year-old girl in 2015.

Foster father Rick Thornburn has been charged with her murder and another son Trent Thornburn is charged with incest, perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court was told Mrs Thornburn and her son would be sentenced separately but ideally the same judge should deal with the cases in the same day with up to an hour and a half for each sentence.

Tiahleigh's mother Cindy Palmer was present in court for the mention of the case but did not make any comment.