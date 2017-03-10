34°
Fortitude Valley attack: Police charge Springfield Lakes men

10th Mar 2017 3:30 PM

Police have charged three men following investigations into the alleged assault of a 38-year-old man in Fortitude Valley on February 12.

It will be alleged between 2am and 2.20am, a 38-year-old North Lakes man was waiting for an elevator with three other men on Wickham St when they were approached by a group of four men.

A physical altercation ensued in which a man was allegedly punched before he fell to the floor where he sustained a laceration to the back of his head.

He was then allegedly kicked while he was on the ground.

The man was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A 24-year-old Marsden man and a 24-year-old Springfield Lakes man have both been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault.

They are both due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 23.

A 25-year-old Springfield Lakes man has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault.

He appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today where he was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 10.

Detective Inspector Glen Farmer of the City/Valley Crime Group would like to sincerely thank the members of the public for their information and assistance in relation to this matter.

Investigations are continuing.

Topics:  assault editors picks fortitude valley

