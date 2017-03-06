33°
News

Former Broncos, Roosters star arrested on smuggling charge

Ben Wilmott
| 5th Mar 2017 7:00 PM Updated: 6th Mar 2017 3:01 PM
POLICE CHARGES: Former Ipswich Jets front rower Martin Kennedy has been arrested by the Australian Federal Police on allegations of animal smuggling.
POLICE CHARGES: Former Ipswich Jets front rower Martin Kennedy has been arrested by the Australian Federal Police on allegations of animal smuggling. Rob Williams

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ALLEGATIONS of animal smuggling have engulfed former Ipswich rugby league player Martin Kennedy.

Currently serving a two-year suspension for using performance enhancing drugs, the former Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters forward was arrested for his alleged connection with an international smuggling racket.

The Australian Federal Police arrested the former Ipswich Jets front rower at his Bondi home on Thursday.

The AFP have been investigating Kennedy's connection with the shipment of 16 packages that arrived in Australia from Thailand, supposedly containing more than 200 animals.

It was also alleged that the former Norths Tigers junior helped smuggle a variety of animals ranging from Chinese soft-shell turtles, alligator snapping turtles, snakehead fish, sugar gliders, veiled chameleons and freshwater stingrays.

It will also be alleged that between July and October 2016 investigators seized six packages bound for Sweden containing more than 40 native Australian shingleback lizards.

 

Martin Kennedy joins the Brisbane Broncos for a coaching clinic at West End Rugby League Club in 2014.
Martin Kennedy joins the Brisbane Broncos for a coaching clinic at West End Rugby League Club in 2014. David Nielsen

Kennedy last played for Ipswich in 2014 after being dropped from then Brisbane coach Anthony Griffin.

The 28-year-old has been charged with 40 offences against the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 and the Biosecurity Act 2015.

"This has been a complex investigation and the scale of criminality involved in the matter has been astounding," AFP crime operations manager Chris McDevitt said.

Kennedy could face up to 10 years jail time if found guilty.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  australian federal police brisbane broncos ipswich jets martin kennedy sydney roosters

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Crime scene set up at Ipswich home where man died

Crime scene set up at Ipswich home where man died

Police will hold press conference into the suspicious death of a man.

  • News

  • 6th Mar 2017 4:30 PM

Killer may only serve five years for one-punch death

Ariik Mayot, 20, has pleaded guilty to the one-punch killing of Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede on June 22.

Mr Ede’s brother Terry Bishop is devastated by the sentence.

Former Broncos, Roosters star arrested on smuggling charge

POLICE CHARGES: Former Ipswich Jets front rower Martin Kennedy has been arrested by the Australian Federal Police on allegations of animal smuggling.

Federal police arrest former Ipswich rugby league player

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

Adele performs at The Gabba

“They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me,’’ Adele screams

Local Partners

Crime scene set up at Ipswich home where man died

Police will hold press conference into the suspicious death of a man.

WATCH: Police box in dangerous driver after Polair chase

Police have charged three people after a stolen vehicle was allegedly driven dangerously through the Ipswich area yesterday.

VIDEO: Two men and a woman were taken into custody at the scene

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

QUEENSLAND’S bugs may have driven Adele batty but the British superstar can claim another gong to add to her haul.

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

The 26-year-old actress wore a cleavage-baring bolero

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

Sean and Simon are hating it.

FANS praise Sean and Simon from Married At First Sight.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

Tom Arnold's 'legal war' with Ten

Tom Arnold is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Channel Ten.

I’m A Celebrity star is reportedly in a bitter legal war with Ten.

Duck botox? Only on My Kitchen Rules

Mell and Cyn pictured during their instant restaurant in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

FORGET expensive injections, just 'botox' your duck breast.

INVESTMENT ALERT - 6% RETURN

11 Christine Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Exceptional investment or first home! This property is a must see. It has been freshly renovated throughout and there is nothing left to do but move in or rent...

Exquisite Riverfront Property! Auction 31/03/2017 6pm @ Heisenberg Haus, Ipswich

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 AUCTION...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

RENOVATED FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN IN PRIME BRASSALL POSITION!

36 Vogel Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $319,000 NEG

This amazing and feature packed family home is actually much bigger than you think and not only does it have three (3) large and separate living areas but it has...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; ... $650,000 + GST

andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; Offers to lease already received for the food store and bottle...

Escape to the Country

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

PRICE REDUCTION - WHAT A BARGAIN!

16 Marcel Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 2 $315,000

This home has been meticulously and stylishly renovated and includes the brand new furtniture. So to make it as simple as per the heading you can move right in...

ALERT! INVESTMENT SPECIAL

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $223,500

SITUATED SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING A MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE AND RAIL MAKES THIS A GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY IF NEEDED. WITH A RENTAL APPRAISAL OF $260 PER...

TIME TO LEAVE THE NEST

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!