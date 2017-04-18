27°
News

‘Football was his life’: Club supports teen who lost arm

Ben Wilmott
| 18th Apr 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:58 AM
Brock Marshall has been identified as the victim of a horror crash on Thursday.
Brock Marshall has been identified as the victim of a horror crash on Thursday.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A TALENTED young football player found out he was selected to represent Ipswich shortly before being seriously injured in a horror crash.

Identified as one of the Fassifern Bombers rising stars in the Under 19s competition this year, Bruklan was selected in the Ipswich Diggers junior representative side.

The Diggers take on representative teams from Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with players selected from the carnival to be part of the south-east Queensland squad.

Bruklan, known as Brock or BJ by his friends, was placed in an induced coma and had part of his arm amputated after his ute collided with a truck, on Thursday.

His family took to social media again yesterday to update the community on Bruklan's progress.

"Last night BJ continued to awaken from the induced coma and this morning started to react to stimulus and move his head, legs and (right) shoulder which indicates he may not have nerve damage or paralysis in those limbs," his step father Darren Ashworth wrote. 

The 18-year-old's mother Tracey Ashworth said football was her son's "whole life".

UPDATE: Injured teen's family 'overwhelmed' by support

Sending their well wishes to Bruklan and his family, Fassifern Bombers president Kent West said the club would rally behind the young football player.

"I rang the family on Friday morning just to let them know that everyone at the club were all thinking of him at this time," Mr West said.

"We wish the family all the best and we'll just have to wait and see what we can do for them."

READ MORE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries as ute and truck collide

Some of the club's members will only find out of the incident when they return to training tonight after the Easter break.

The Bombers are known as a close-knit family of players, coaches, volunteers and committee members and say they are ready to lend their support in any way possible.

"We've got a committee meeting (tonight)," Mr West said.

"It's too early to say what we'll do as a club but we'll be looking into ways we can help out.

"I'm sure the family want some privacy. It's times like these where you don't want 20 people turning up at the hospital."

Donations can be made to the family through an online fundraising page, which has already received $5224 in less than 24 hours.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bruklan marshall crash editors picks ipswich qt country sport

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
POLAIR FOOTAGE: Dramatic arrests caught on camera

POLAIR FOOTAGE: Dramatic arrests caught on camera

POLICE have released dramatic video footage of three pursuits in the south-east over the Easter long weekend, two of which happened in Ipswich.

‘Football was his life’: Club supports teen who lost arm

Brock Marshall has been identified as the victim of a horror crash on Thursday.

The football club will meet tonight to decide how to help Bruklan

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Man caught doing 183kmh on Easter Sunday

NSW police generic radar.. 07 October 2016

THE motorbike rider was caught speeding in a 100kmh zone

Local Partners

POLAIR FOOTAGE: Dramatic arrests caught on camera

POLICE have released dramatic video footage of three pursuits in the south-east over the Easter long weekend, two of which happened in Ipswich.

Man in clown mask robs Ipswich pub at gunpoint

Scary clown person in clown mask on blue background studio shot

ROBBER still on the loose after stealing cash from Racehorse Hotel

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

JOSH and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated from My Kitchen Rules.

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

These are the next big shows coming to your tv

What's on the small screen this week

Peter Capaldi in a scene from the TV series Doctor Who.

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who tonight.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

Great Low Set Investment

47 Baden Jones Way, North Booval 4304

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

FUTURE MONEY MAKER - LAND!

115 Stevens Road, Purga 4306

Rural 3 2 2 $999,000...

This large 79 acre property is all about location. It's within 10 minutes of Yamanto Shopping Centre, 10 minutes to Amberley Air Base, 15 minutes to Ipswich City...

Brand New Executive Home.

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $493,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

The Best Commercial Site on the Market

44 Croft Crescent, Harristown 4350

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

Offering to the market 6 acres of prime vacant land situated in one of the states fastest growing cities. Toowoomba is seen to be the gateway to the South...

The Lifestyle Property to Call Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 $499,000

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

Large Family Home + Great Side Access + 6x6m Shed Coming Soon!

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

PRIME LOCATION - POTENTIAL - PROFIT

12 Orchard Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

This little gem certainly needs some polishing, but imagine the outcome and rewards! Will suit someone looking for a renovation project and could be a delightful...

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!