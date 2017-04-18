‘Football was his life’: Club supports teen who lost arm

Brock Marshall has been identified as the victim of a horror crash on Thursday.

A TALENTED young football player found out he was selected to represent Ipswich shortly before being seriously injured in a horror crash.

Identified as one of the Fassifern Bombers rising stars in the Under 19s competition this year, Bruklan was selected in the Ipswich Diggers junior representative side.

The Diggers take on representative teams from Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with players selected from the carnival to be part of the south-east Queensland squad.

Bruklan, known as Brock or BJ by his friends, was placed in an induced coma and had part of his arm amputated after his ute collided with a truck, on Thursday.

His family took to social media again yesterday to update the community on Bruklan's progress.

"Last night BJ continued to awaken from the induced coma and this morning started to react to stimulus and move his head, legs and (right) shoulder which indicates he may not have nerve damage or paralysis in those limbs," his step father Darren Ashworth wrote.

The 18-year-old's mother Tracey Ashworth said football was her son's "whole life".

Sending their well wishes to Bruklan and his family, Fassifern Bombers president Kent West said the club would rally behind the young football player.

"I rang the family on Friday morning just to let them know that everyone at the club were all thinking of him at this time," Mr West said.

"We wish the family all the best and we'll just have to wait and see what we can do for them."

Some of the club's members will only find out of the incident when they return to training tonight after the Easter break.

The Bombers are known as a close-knit family of players, coaches, volunteers and committee members and say they are ready to lend their support in any way possible.

"We've got a committee meeting (tonight)," Mr West said.

"It's too early to say what we'll do as a club but we'll be looking into ways we can help out.

"I'm sure the family want some privacy. It's times like these where you don't want 20 people turning up at the hospital."

Donations can be made to the family through an online fundraising page, which has already received $5224 in less than 24 hours.