Flooding hits Warrego Hwy between Toowoomba and Brisbane

WATER is affecting traffic on the Warrego Hwy between Brisbane and Toowoomba.

Police confirmed that water from Laidley Creek has spilled onto the Warrego Hwy at the intersection of Forest Hill Fernvale Rd, east of the University of Queensland Gatton campus.

Brian Baker took to Twitter, warning motorists about the hazard.

"Brisbane to Toowoomba not a good suggestion. Still flowing quick," he said.

A motorist plunges through water on the Warrego Hwy at Crowley Vale on the morning of Friday March 31. Photo Twitter

A spokesman for police said signage was in place and officers were at the scene.

Traffic is still flowing on the highway.

Other roads are also affected at Cowley Vale including: