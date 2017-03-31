29°
Flooding hits Warrego Hwy between Toowoomba and Brisbane

Andrew Backhouse
31st Mar 2017

WATER is affecting traffic on the Warrego Hwy between Brisbane and Toowoomba.

Police confirmed that water from Laidley Creek has spilled onto the Warrego Hwy at the intersection of Forest Hill Fernvale Rd, east of the University of Queensland Gatton campus.

Brian Baker took to Twitter, warning motorists about the hazard.

"Brisbane to Toowoomba not a good suggestion. Still flowing quick," he said.

A motorist plunges through water on the Warrego Hwy at Crowley Vale on the morning of Friday March 31. Photo Twitter
A motorist plunges through water on the Warrego Hwy at Crowley Vale on the morning of Friday March 31. Photo Twitter

A spokesman for police said signage was in place and officers were at the scene.

Traffic is still flowing on the highway.

Other roads are also affected at Cowley Vale including:

  • Otto Rd: Closed to all traffic
  • Lake Clarendon Rd - Adverse driving conditions
  • Warrego Hwy: Road damage, rough surface
