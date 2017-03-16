BREAKING: Blaze destroys home, police investigating

A FIRE has destroyed a home at Lake St at Atkinsons Dam in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to the private residence, 40 minutes outside of Ipswich CBD, at 3.45am.

The fire reportedly took six crews to extinguish.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was now a police matter.

Police and ambulance officers are now on the scene in an effort to determine if anyone has been injured.

It is not known if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

More to come.