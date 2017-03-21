Finally, a place to call home

GRAND OPENING: Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk cuts the ribbon to open the brand new Centenary Men's Shed. He is pictured with Member for Mt Ommaney Tarnya Smith, Jamboree Ward Councillor Matthew Bourke, Centenary Men's Shed president David Cope and Member Len Paarman.

WHEN the Centenary Men's Shed first formed back in 2012, they only had a small trailer which they used to store their tools and materials.

But as the group grew in popularity, it became clear that they needed a bigger space to work out of.

They then moved into a shed at the Jindalee Golf Course, but as their numbers grew, their shed started to feel a little small.

Fast forward five years and the the happy, friendly group of mates now have the perfect place to call home.

They have three large sheds to utilise on a block of land off Monier Rd, with more than enough room to undertake their meetings, do their woodworking projects, metal work and welding.

The Men's Shed recently held their official grand opening and invited Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk, Jamboree Ward Councillor Matthew Bourke and Member for Mt Ommaney Tarnya Smith to help them mark the important milestone in their group's history.

Speaking at the official proceedings, Centenary Men's Shed president David Cope thanked the three levels of Government who assisted in making their new dream location a reality.

"I would like to thank the Brisbane City Council, the State Government and the Federal Government for helping us to reach our dream,” Mr Cope said.

"The Brisbane City Council and the Federal Government helped us with funding, while the State Government provided us with a shed which was located on the old site of the Oxley State High School.”

He also threw in a few jokes to let them know that they haven't heard the last of him.

"This facility is something we have all aspired to, and I consider you all mates of the shed, because of all the big wallets you have got. But don't throw them away because I will be coming back,” he said while laughing.

While speaking at the proceedings, all three dignitaries spoke of how the Centenary Men's Shed was formed after one of the most tragic and difficult times the region has ever experienced.

"The Centenary Men's Shed was born out of the tragic circumstances of the 2011 floods, which was one of the darkest times our region has ever experienced,” Jamboree Ward Councillor Matthew Bourke said to the large crowd that filled the room.

"When the disaster recovery began in our region, it was identified there needed to be a space where men could go to support one another, as the scenes of the flood were very confronting, and many people had lost a lot of possessions.

"It is a very proud moment for me to be here today.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk said "out of adversity comes things that are good, and the 2011 floods saw Brisbane band together in a way which hasn't been seen anywhere else in the world. Council is very proud to support Men's Sheds because they help break down loneliness”.