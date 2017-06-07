'Distraught': Shocking video shows home destroyed by fire

UPDATE 9.20AM:

A SINGLE mother of nine was 'distraught' when she arrived home to see her house completely engulfed in flames.

"She's a single mum and was at the airport picking up a friend of hers while her two teenage boys were at home," Louie Naumovski of Logan House Fire Support Network said.

One of her children, a boy in his late teens, was stepping out of the shower and saw smoke.

A neighbour took this photo of the Chermside Rd fire.

"The alarms activated and they went out and watched it all burn down," Mr Naumovski said.

"They called (their mother) and she had to drive home and get to the house and see her family.

"The occupant was distraught of course. Lucky everyone was out."

Mr Naumovski said thankfully the renters had contents insurance and he was noticing more people were insured.

"That tide is changing," he said.

"We have seen more and more with contents insurance. People are realizing there are a lot of fires and they need some sort of coverage.

"It makes our job a lot easier."

The fires Logan House Fire Support Network attend more than double over June, July and August.

"We hate this time of the year," he said.

"The first five months of the fires we've attended, we will attend the same amount in the next two months.

"It was nonstop last night, Tamborine, Woodridge and East Ipswich and it will keep going so the more we can get the message out there to take caution, the better."

The house was destroyed.

INITIAL: A FIRE tore through an East Ipswich home overnight leaving residents homeless.

Police were patrolling an area on Chermside Rd when they saw a two-storey home on fire and called QFES and QAS.

Five fire crews were called to the house and had the fire contained and under control just before 9pm.

Crews were still on scene dampening down hot spots and left the scene with police shortly after midnight.

The blaze comes just days after a Deebing Heights home was also destroyed by fire.

Louie Naumovski from The Logan House Fire Support Network said the occupants were insured.

"The insurance has been activated and emergency accommodation has been sorted," he said.

Queensland Ambulance officers were also called to the scene but the occupants were not injured.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing however it is not considered suspicious.

