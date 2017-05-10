Fete to celebrate sesquicentenary

BIG PARTY: Kids from Sherwood State School are excited to celebrate the school's 150th anniversary.

ONE of the oldest schools in the state is celebrating a very big milestone this year.

Sherwood State School has been educating young minds for 150 years, and to mark this important occasion, the community is invited to take a trip down memory lane at their annual fete this weekend.

There will be special historic displays of school memorabilia, including displays of old teaching aids, uniforms, photographs and school books for former and current students to browse through.

Hilary Tainton (nee Hodgson) will be one of the former students who will be coming along on the day to take part in the festivities. She attended the school between 1932 and 1939, but will this weekend be marking the milestone with her great, great niece Sophie Atkinson, who has just started Prep and who is the sixth generation in her family to be educated in Sherwood.

But this weekend's fete will be so much bigger and better than before, as Sherwood State School fete committee and P&C media co-ordinator Ash Raina said preparations for the event began many months ago to ensure the community would have a fun day.

"The preparations start four to five months before the day and involves different committees, weekly newsletters, sponsors with their prizes, business owners putting in stalls for the day and lots of other activities,” he said.

"Fete day is an ideal day for delicious food stalls, as well as stalls selling cakes, jams and sweets.

"Parents and kids can have entertainment all day long which includes class performances, school musical groups, the Sherwood Arrows skipping team and bands.

"There will also be rides and amusements.”

The fete is also one of the school's biggest fundraisers, with all money raised providing a massive boost to the school's facilities.

Lots of street parking is available and the Sherwood Train Station is only 400m away.

The fete will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 8.30am-4pm.

The Sherwood State School is located at 464 Oxley Rd, Sherwood.