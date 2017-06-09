23°
News

Father of four's unbelievable weight loss transformation

Ashleigh Howarth | 9th Jun 2017 7:00 AM
Paul Nugent, whose father died of a heart attack, weighed more than 165kg at his heaviest.
Paul Nugent, whose father died of a heart attack, weighed more than 165kg at his heaviest. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AFTER three decades of being overweight, Forest Lake father of four Paul Nugent knew something finally had to change in his life.

At his heaviest, The 52-year-old weighed 165.3kg and constantly feared his life would be cut short due to his weight, leaving his four beloved sons to grow up without a father.

"Friends and family had voiced concerns over my weight and the medical problems associated with it, but I would just laugh them off thinking I was invincible," Mr Nugent said.

 

AMAZING TRANSFORMATION: Forest Lake local Paul Nugent has lost an impressive 72kg in less than a year.
AMAZING TRANSFORMATION: Forest Lake local Paul Nugent has lost an impressive 72kg in less than a year. Smile for Peter photography

"When it became difficult to even walk to the letterbox without becoming out of breath, I knew I had a problem and had to do something about it.

"I became scared about missing out on seeing my boys grow up and have children of their own."

The reality of an early death played on his mind, especially when he had family members who had passed away at a young age.

"My own father had suffered a stroke in his early 60s and I had nursed him for three years before he passed away," he said.

"I knew I had to change or I would go down the same road as him.

"My brother-in-law had also suffered from from similar conditions and he ended up on dialysis followed by a stroke. He died at the young age of 58.

Mr Nugent was sadly headed down the same path as he was heavily dependent on medication to get through every day.

"I was an insulin dependent type two diabetic with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and osteoarthritis," he said.

"I even had to give up long haul truck driving as I didn't pass my medical due to the sleep apnoea."

But everything changed for him when he noticed a colleague of his had begun to slim down, and enquired how he was doing it.

"I started noticing this other driver who was literally shrinking before my eyes. I actually thought he must be terminally ill as I had never known anyone to drop weight like he was," he said.

"Eventually, I got up the courage to ask him if he was ok. He told me he had never felt better. He had managed to lose over 60kg with Cambridge Weight Plan and his consultant Tamara.

"It was then that I thought maybe there was a chance for me too and that's when I felt the first glimmer of hope."

Mr Nugent began eating right on the plan and has lost a staggering and impressive amount of weight.

"In under a year I have managed to lose 72kg and my medical conditions are now a thing of the past," he said.

"Even my doctor can't believe the change and does a double take every time I was into his surgery.

"I haven't felt this good in over 30 years and and tying my shoelaces is now a breeze.

"As for being out of breath going to the letter box - I am now regularly walking 8-14km around our local lake and I love being able to get out and play footy with my two younger boys.

"Plus, I now have my job back as a truck driver."

He owes his new life all to the Cambridge Weight Plan and his consultant Tamara.

"I can't explain how much my consultant Tamara has helped me. Without her I wouldn't be where I am today," he said.

"She was my biggest support - my best friend, my sister, my daughter, my mother. The best way I can really describe her is to call her my guardian angel.

"She went above and beyond in everything she did and I thank my lucky stars the day I met her."

All of his hard work was recognised when he recently won the title of Australian Slimmer of the Year competition for Cambridge Weight Plan in Melbourne. This is an annual event that recognises the success of the slimmers throughout the award season.

Both Mr Nugent and his consultant will now be heading to the UK and Paris in November where he will be competiting in the Cambridge Weight Plan International Slimmer of the Year competition where he will compete against other winners from more than 30 countries.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks health ipswich obesity weight

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
$50k cash collected by Pisasale via wanted fugitive

$50k cash collected by Pisasale via wanted fugitive

THE $50,000 cash found on Paul Pisasale was given to him via a wanted fugitive and was being carried to Brisbane to settle a legal dispute over a gambling debt.

Pauline Hanson gags ex-staffer over leaked tapes

Pauline Hanson with the plane that has caused so many headaches for One Nation.

Pauline Hanson and One Nation want to stop damaging leaks.

BREAKING: Broncos' million dollar man joins Ipswich Jets

Ben Hunt spent this morning training with the Brisbane Broncos Reserves and will join the Ipswich Jets at training tonight.

Ben Hunt to become highest paid player in Queensland Cup history

UPDATE: Major organisational shake-up begins at hospital

Ipswich General Hospital. Photo: David Nielsen / Queensland Times

A major recruitment drive for executives has begun

Local Partners

Pisasale's $50k cash pick up questioned by law group

THE Law Society has revealed its concerns about Brisbane barrister asking Paul Pisasale to collect $50,000 cash

Music festival drug dealer cops parole

Suzette Kim Parreno, 22, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Thursday to three charges of supplying a dangerous drug and one of possessing a dangerous drug.

Woman busted with 61 capsules of ecstasy during traffic stop

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

AUSTRALIA and her homeland of New Zealand will be the perfect places for Lorde to unleash her musical melodrama in November.

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

Highly Motivated Sellers take on Market Feedback

19 Saba Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

Positioned on one of Toowoomba's most sought after streets in Middle Ridge. 19 Saba Court presents a sophisticated and contemporary design. This luxury family...

STUNNING NEW FAMILY HOME

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $449,000

BRAND NEW & EXPERTLY BUILT BY AWARD WINNING LOCAL BUILDER LATEST IN STYLE & BUILT TO HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION SPECIFICATIONS WALKING DISTANCE TO BOOVAL RAIL...

&quot;MOST AFFORDABLE INDEPENDANT LIVING AVAILABLE !!&quot;

43/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 3 $129,000

You will be pleasantly surprised when you enter this Village!! Great maintained yards and gardens, awesome on site managers, community hall, resort pool and a...

ENTRY LEVEL THAGOONA ACREAGE

54 Glencoe Place, Thagoona 4306

House 5 2 2 Auction

Forget anything you may have seen in the past with this property, the time has now come where the Owner needs this one SOLD. No if's, no but's, do not do anything...

Premier position &amp; Premier sized 537m block.

18 Beaufortia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 459,000

This designer inspired property has recently been completed by Bold Homes and now proudly offered for sale. Fully appointed with all the extras you would expect...

Horse Lover&#39;s Escape

107 Fielding Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 3 $475,000

Have a pony of two? Need 5 acres of space? What about a house and some sheds? We have it all for you just on the outskirts of Fernvale - only a short 5 minute...

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

Welcome to blissful, carefree living

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Nestled in a delightfully serene pocket of the Brisbane river, is 62 Diamantina Circle Karalee; a modern oasis that is utterly ready for you to move in right now. ...

Welcome to blissful, carefree living

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Nestled in a delightfully serene pocket of the Brisbane river, is 62 Diamantina Circle Karalee; a modern oasis that is utterly ready for you to move in right now. ...

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!