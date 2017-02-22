Fatal hit and run: Renewed appeal for information

Police from the Forensic Crash Unit are renewing their appeal for public assistance in relation to a fatal hit and run traffic crash at Inala in May 2016.

The victim, 50-year-old Van Phuc Nguyen, was walking on Shelduck St shortly before 8.20pm on May 24 when he was struck by a vehicle which then left the area.

As part of the ongoing investigations into the incident, police are appealing for any fresh information, particularly a woman who spoke to Mr Nguyen on the night of the crash.

Police are seeking public assistance to try and locate the woman, believed to be 66-year-old Oanh Tran.

Investigations suggest Oanh had links to Vietnam and between the start of May and the end of June 2016 was in the Plainlands and Laidley area.

Police have previously released images of a tyre mark, some debris left at the scene and CCTV vision of Mr Nguyen moments before the crash.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.