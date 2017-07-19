FATAL CRASH: Rider killed after motorcycle hits wall

A MOTORCYCLE rider has died after an accident near Lake Wivenhoe yesterday.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for witnesses to the fatal, single vehicle traffic crash which occurred in Dundas.

Investigations indicate at around 11.30am yesterday, a motorcycle was travelling along Northbrook Parkway when it attempted to navigate a bend but collided with a wall and then a guardrail.

The 64-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dash cam footage of the area at the time is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.