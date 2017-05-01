FATAL CRASH: Motorbike rider dies after serious accident

A MOTORBIKE rider has died in a serious crash on Esk-Hampton Rd at Ravensbourne, near Esk, earlier today.

Queensland Police report a man, aged 48, died on scene when a motorbike and a car collided at 11.20am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the driver of the car was not injured and did not require further treatment.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.