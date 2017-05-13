FASHION: See what's trending this winter

Springfield store Saylor and Saige owner and stylist Sarah Franklin has pulled the seasonâ€™s most impressive pink pieces to line the racks ahead of a potential cold snap.

WINTER has been tickled pink.

The season which is normally met with deep layers, denim and greyscale has met its fairy-floss toned match.

The UK and Europe fashion industries set the tone for a pink-tinged winter trend but Australian fashionistas are busy putting their mark on the seasonal colour ahead of winter's official onset in June.

Springfield store Saylor and Saige owner and stylist Sarah Franklin has pulled the season's most impressive pink pieces to line the racks ahead of a potential cold snap.

Buttery leather skirts, plush fur coats and silks have all been blessed with the pink wand.

"The great thing about pink is it works with all skin tones, especially blush pink so that's something really good to have in the wardrobe," Ms Franklin said.

"A great way to bring pink into the wardrobe is to wear it in a jacket, team it with something plain. Personally, I like to go all pink; I'm a pink girl myself so I'm not afraid of going for a pink crop top and a matching high-waisted skirt."

She said other winter trends were focused on textures, layering and materials.

"For winter we're looking at a lot of metallics coming in this season, silks and satins, that real luxe look so you can bring pink in to those aspects as well," Ms Franklin said.

"The good thing about a winter wardrobe is you can keep it pretty classic underneath and change up either a jacket or bring in some accessories or even a boot and that's how you can bring colour in for winter.

"Leather jackets are always big for winter but in Queensland we really don't get to wear them as much as we want to. It's still good to invest because they are a lifetime piece. Matching a skirt with a bomber jacket is really appropriate for Queensland because it's still warm during the day. We're seeing a lot of one shoulder which is great because we can get away with a bare shoulder in Queensland."

Sarah's top 3 style tips for winter

Layering

If you're going to layer keep it to one texture, for example, a simple black dress and a fur coat. Choose one statement piece and team it with sleek and minimal pieces. If you're doing a sleeveless trench coat, you want to keep it to sleek pants, long-sleeve top and have the coat as the statement piece. When you're balancing, for example with a palazzo pant, you need to keep it minimal and sleek on the top with a statement bottom.

Mix summer and winter

Queensland winters are so mild, which is good because you can still bring your summer wardrobe through winter.

Focus on colour

There are so many trends this winter but the top ones are going to be metallics, whether in fabrics or shoes and colour. There are a lot of bright of colours and pinks, navy and green. Green is really making a comeback this season, forest greens and deep lush greens.