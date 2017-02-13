Masturbating man shocks family in peaceful park

STARKERS: Men continue to get nude and rude in the Pan Pacific Peace Gardens in Redbank.

MEN continue to get nude and rude in a scenic Ipswich park with Mayor Paul Pisasale now "declaring war" on their activities.

The Pan Pacific Peace Gardens in Redbank is a notorious hookup spot for gay men and Ipswich police had been ramping up patrols after multiple reports from residents of being confronted by men engaged in sexual congress.

But a spate of complaints in recent weeks has led to Cr Pisasale and Inspector Keith McDonald vowing to up the ante even further.

Cr Paul Tully's office in Goodna has received numerous reports in recent weeks of men daily entering the park after 2.30pm and engaging in sexual activity.

One upset resident also reported that he had taken his family to the park only to be confronted by a naked man masturbating.

Residents noted a blitz by the police several months back which led to a slackening off in the activities, but the romping is back.

"This is war now," Cr Pisasale said.

"We have given them enough warnings.

"My message is 'if you want to practise your sexuality do it at home. You are not going to do it in a public place and offend other people'.

READ MORE: Gay sex park romps red hot at Redbank

"I am getting on to (Inspector) Keith McDonald and the police today and I will be calling for more patrols and the arrest of these people.

"People know I am tolerant, but this is a family friendly city and we have just made the top seven intelligent communities in the world.

"So the war is on, and I am going to put Safe City cameras up there to stop this activity and we will reclaim the Pan Pacific Peace Gardens for the community."

Insp McDonald said it was "disturbing that people are going to public parks to seek satisfaction for their desires".

READ MORE: Sex on park bench sparks police crackdown

"There are members of the public with children and families who use that park and the last thing they want is to see this sort of behaviour," he said.

"Part of the ambience of the park is that it has nice trees and shade, but these blokes take advantage of it. It is just wrong.

"We have done a lot of work and run operations down there and we will continue to. They can be warned that if they want to continue with this behaviour they will be caught."

Cr Tully said he and local residents were disturbed by the increase in the lewd behaviour.

"It is a major concern for the local community," Cr Tully said.

"This is a community park, not one for people performing sexual antics in public."