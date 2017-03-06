BREAKING: 'Not right': No appeal on one-punch sentence

Family of assault victim Lindsay Roy Ede. Lynette Appleton, Linda and Terry Bishop. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times Inga Williams

THE BROTHER of a man killed in a one-punch attack says he is angered by the Attorney-General's decision not to appeal the sentence imposed for the crime.

Terry Bishop says he received a phone call from the Director of Public Prosecutions this afternoon confirming that the Attorney-General would not proceed with an appeal against the sentence handed down to 20-year-old Ariik Mayot last month.

Ariik Mayot was sentenced to just under six years in jail when he faced at Brisbane Supreme Court last month.

Ariik Mayot, 20, pleaded guilty to the one-punch killing of Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede on June 22.

Mayot had earlier pleaded guilty to unlawful striking causing death, relating to an attack on Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede in June, 2015.

He was the first person in Queensland to be charged with the offence, which was introduced in reaction to the public outcry over one-punch deaths.

Although the offence carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, Chief Justice Catherine Holmes took into account 21 months served in pre-sentence custody when she sentenced Mayot to just under six years in jail

He will be eligible for parole in 2020.

Mr Bishop says he is worried the sentence sets a low bar for other people felled by coward punches.

"You've got all these other families who have lost loved ones in a similar way - how are they going to feel now," Mr Bishop said.

"Before sentencing they were saying he could get life in prison, or 15 years as a worst case scenario.

"When they told me they won't appeal, I just said, 'this is not right'. Why would you implement this new law in the first place if you are not going to follow through with tough sentencing?

"This will not be a deterrent. You are basically saying to people that if you are going to kill someone, punch them and make sure their head hits the ground, and you'll be out in about five years."

Mr Bishop says he and his family will continue to promote the One Punch Kills message in the community.