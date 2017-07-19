Police warning: Fake $50s spotted in region

POLICE are concerned about the circulation of counterfeit money in the Lockyer Valley after a local business was handed a dodgy $50 note recently.
Laidley Police Acting Senior Sergeant Bronagh Gillespie said the note was clearly not genuine because it had Chinese writing on it, different markings and had a different plastic texture.
"Police would like to alert local businesses to the circulation of such notes," Acting Snr Sgt Gillespie said.
"If presented with a counterfeit note you are within your rights to refuse to accept it."
She said fake notes were found in the community "every now and then".
Anyone with information about the counterfeit money can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It is an offence to knowingly possess counterfeit banknotes.
WHAT TO DO
If you come across a banknote you suspect is counterfeit:
- Handle the suspect banknote as little as possible and store it in an envelope.
- Note any relevant information, such as how it came into your possession.
- Report the matter to police immediately.
- Under no circumstances should you take actions that may jeopardise your safety or that of others.
