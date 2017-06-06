Facebook adds memorial message to cop killer’s page

FACEBOOK has invited people to "celebrate the life" of cop-killing gunman Rick Maddison.

The social media site added a memorial message to Maddison's profile after he murdered Senior Constable Brett Forte, sparked a 20-hour siege and was shot dead by police last week.

"Remembering Rick," the message begins. "We hope people who love Rick will find comfort in visiting his profile to remember and celebrate his life."

A Facebook spokeswoman said the message was in line with wishes of "people nearest and dearest" to Maddison and the site's policies.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said: "The only thing this person should be remembered for is being a cold-blooded murderer who has deprived an innocent family of their beloved father, husband, brother and son.

"Brett will never again hold his family in his arms and they in turn will forever never know the love he had for them."

Maddison's supporters taunted Sen-Constable Forte's widow outside Toowoomba Police Station last week.

Brett and Susan Forte on their wedding day.

Widow Senior Constable Susan Forte had to be supported by family as she visited a memorial to lay flowers. While she was there, a car full of Maddison's associates drove past and yelled: "What about Rick?"

In contrast, Maddison's family issued a respectful statement last week offering their "heartfelt condolences" and support to police.

Facebook allows users to have their accounts memorialised or deleted after death. Users can also nominate a "legacy contact" who can write a message that will be pinned to their profile.

The message on Maddison's profile is a generic one commonly used when people's are memorialised.

Facebook's spokeswoman said there was "no story" in the message, adding: "Do you want us to make a moral judgment?"