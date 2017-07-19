19°
F/A Hornet fuels above Qld for Exercise Talisman Sabre

Jodie Munro O'Brien | 19th Jul 2017 4:59 AM
The F/A-18 Hornet lines up. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien
The F/A-18 Hornet lines up. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien

THE F/A-18 Hornet hovers next to the left side of the airborne KC-10 Extender aircraft, waiting for its turn for the petrol pump 7300 metres (24,000 feet) high in the sky.

The KC-10 Extender that is refuelling planes above Queensland as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien
The KC-10 Extender that is refuelling planes above Queensland as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien

When a second fighter jet finishes topping off its fuel, the Royal Australian Air Force Hornet slowly moves from the left side and to the back, and manoeuvres ever so slightly until it faces the rear of the US Air Force KC-10.

The F/A-18 Hornet draws near for refuelling. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien
The F/A-18 Hornet draws near for refuelling. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien

Gently at first, then with a little nudge forward, it attaches a red probe to a long hose with a basketlike claw being dragged behind the larger plane.

The F/A-18 Hornet lines up. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien
The F/A-18 Hornet lines up. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien

Seated in a small room on the bottom rear of the larger plane and looking out at the jet through a glass viewing window is Senior Airman Rodel "Bungy" Ubungen, the KC-10's boom operator.

He controls the hose and basket - called a drogue - that pumps fuel to the jets.

