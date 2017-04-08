27°
EXPLOSION: Five taken to hospital after abattoir blast

Joel Gould
| 8th Apr 2017 12:03 PM
JBS Meatworks and abattoir at Dinmore. An explosion at the plant has resulted in five maintenance workers being taken to hospital.
JBS Meatworks and abattoir at Dinmore. An explosion at the plant has resulted in five maintenance workers being taken to hospital.

FIVE workers from the JBS Dinmore abattoir have been taken to hospital after an explosion, three with serious burns to their upper body and hands.

Queensland Ambulance Service's media branch told the QT that three of the victims were taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital while two were taken to Ipswich Hospital suffering smoke inhalation.

It is understood the explosion occurred while workers were attending to a power board.

Police and ambulance officers attended the scene just after 9am.

Police have told the QT that workplace health and safety officers have also attended the scene and are investigating the cause of the explosion.

The JBS Dinmore website says the Ipswich plant is "the largest beef plant in the southern hemisphere with a daily production of 3,350 head per day and an onsite staff base of approximately 2,000 people, making it the largest employer in the Ipswich region".

The site says the Dinmore processing plant underwent a US$50 million upgrade in 1999 and employs some of the industry's most advanced technology.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  explosion ipswich jbs dinmore qas queensland police

Three JBS Dinmore maintenance workers have suffered serious burns

