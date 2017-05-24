Executive positions up for grabs at Ipswich Hospital

A MAJOR recruitment drive for executives has begun at Ipswich Hospital.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service has released the first of a raft of job ads for high paying senior positions.

The ad, posted Monday, calls for a Chief Financial Officer to replace former CFO Nik Fokas, whose shock resignation was made public by the QT on April 12.

The CFO executive position isn't new, but within the next two weeks job ads for other, new executive positions will begin to appear as part of a major organisational shake-up.

West Moreton says the restructure, detailed in the document Business Case for Change, has nothing to do with cost-saving.

Instead it's about ensuring the region is able to cope with future health needs in an area where chronic illness such as obesity and heart disease is already a major issue, the service says.

Under the new structure, new executive management positions will include; Executive Director, Ipswich Hospital; Executive Director, Rural and Community; Executive Director, Strategy, Planning and Engagement; four new Divisional Directors; Nursing Directors.

An entire management level will be removed to make way for the organisational and there will be a change in medical reporting lines.