EXCLUSIVE: Ipswich West One Nation candidate not done yet

I'M BACK: One Nation candidate Brad Trussell - who stepped down last week - will now contest Ipswich West at the next state election after resolving his 'personal issues'.

THE One Nation candidate who quit in a shock announcement last week revealed he's making a comeback.

Brad Trussell was endorsed as the party candidate to contest the seat of Ipswich West, held by Labor's Jim Madden, at the next State Election but stepped down due to "personal reasons".

Speaking exclusively with The QT, Mr Trussell said those reasons were purely financial; the blue collar worker could not afford the $3500 needed to buy his campaign materials.

But after One Nation State Leader Steve Dickson confirmed on Thursday Mr Trussell was out of the race, the young aluminium welder from Marburg was inundated with calls of support, including an offer of financial help from a friend.

"I was ecstatic," Mr Trussell said. "Having to step down was a terrible feeling. The past week has been a roller coaster of emotions.

"I felt I had let a lot of people down but I had to put my family first. We just couldn't afford it."

Mr Trussell told the party this week he could now pay for the $3500 advertising package which covered corflutes, handouts, banners, T-shirts and other campaign materials and said he was reinstated as a candidate.

His Facebook page was suspended by the party but will be reactivated.

"I was so overwhelmed by the support I received, the phone calls and the people on the street who told me how disappointed they were I had dropped out," Mr Trussell said.

"They were looking for alternative, someone to give them hope and I was so disappointed too because I feel I can really help people.

"The outcry that I got from the people of Ipswich West, when they found out I had stepped down... It gave me a lump in my throat."

Mr Trussell said the community push for a new high school in the Mount Crosby and Karalee area would be one of his major campaign items at the elections, which must be held on or before May 5, next year.

"I have as a good a chance as anyone of winning, especially being fresh faced and working class," he said. "The people have really pushed me; I owe it to them to continue."