Excitement builds over new retirement community

L-R: Integrated Retirement Communities Aveo Group executive general manager Jason Eldering, Aveo Springfield community sales consultant Rebecca Carlow, Shadow Minister for Ageing and Mental Health Julie Collins MP, Oxley Federal Member Milton Dick MP and Labor Candidate for Jordan, Charis Mullen received a preview of the new Aveo Springfield site due to launch next week.

FEDERAL members were treated to a sneak preview of the soon-to-be launched Aveo Springfield integrated retirement community today.

Shadow Minister for Ageing and Mental Health Julie Collins MP, Oxley Federal Member Milton Dick MP and Labor Candidate for Jordan, Charis Mullen were told about the new facilities and activities available to future residents and received a walk-through of some of the new living areas.

Integrated Retirement Communities, Aveo Group executive general manager Jason Eldering said the site was built around forward-thinking and aligned itself with the values of Springfield.

"People want to stay in their own homes for as long as possible, so when they come here we want them to feel comfortable," Mr Eldering said.

"Having good technology needs to be part of that and assistive technology around good communication is also really important.

"An amazing amount of money has been spent in terms of Aveo connected, where we have built in almost our own NBN platform to make sure we have assistive technology for the future.

"Technology is where it's all at at the moment with artificial intelligence and where that's going and we've got to be future-proofing for other new facilities."

Shadow Minister for Ageing and Mental Health Julie Collins MP said the new retirement community would provide local residents an extra option with regards to retirement living.

"This will give local residents a choice about how they want to age and will be a wonderful facility as they'll have allied health services around it and cafes, so will indeed be a wonderful lifestyle," MP Collins said.

"I think that it's really important as we age that we should be able to have dignity and respect about the choices we make.

"This will allow people to have a great life and to make empowered choices about their future."

Aveo Springfield will officially open next Wednesday, May 31.