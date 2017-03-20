Ex-police speed radar for sale on Gumtree

THERE'S no limit to what you can buy online these days and it seems ex-police equipment is no exception.
One resident in Springfield Lakes is currently advertising an ex-police radar gun on Gumtree, apparently purchased at a police auction.
The fully-functioning radar gun, complete with a carry case, was first posted on March 15 at $650, but was dropped to $400 three days later.
The QT understands that Queensland Police Service does not off-sell radar equipment and that the item has likely been sourced from an American-based auction website.
According to the Auction Finder website, police auctions are quite popular amongst bargain hunters, with ex-police interceptors and highway patrol vehicles proving most popular with their "cult-like" following.
To check out what's on offer at your local Queensland Police Auctions, visit the Public Trustee and Slattery Auctions in Brisbane.
The police radar gun remains for sale on Gumtree.
