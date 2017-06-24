25°
News

Everyday heroes save David from 'death's door'

Helen Spelitis
| 24th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
DEAD LUCKY: Bundamba man David Harris (second from right) was rushed to Ipswich Hospital with a rare type of meningococcal. Doctors Julia Kelly, Ian Brandon and Brendan Perry were part of the team who saved David's life.
DEAD LUCKY: Bundamba man David Harris (second from right) was rushed to Ipswich Hospital with a rare type of meningococcal. Doctors Julia Kelly, Ian Brandon and Brendan Perry were part of the team who saved David's life. Helen Spelitis

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DAVID Harris almost died because he didn't want to "bother" staff at the Ipswich Hospital emergency department.

On May 31, David was out shopping with his wife, Gail, when he suddenly felt they symptoms of a sore throat.

As a former ambulance officer, he didn't think much of it and assumed he was coming down with a mild virus.

By that evening, the father of five started to feel seriously ill.

As the night wore on, he knew a hospital trip was inevitable, but the ever-considerate David wanted to wait until daytime, rather than bothering night staff.

At 5.30am the call was made for an ambulance.

"By 7.30am I was knocking on death's door," David said.

"I don't remember a thing. The next thing I knew it was the following Tuesday."

David had been placed into a coma.

By the time he arrived at the hospital his voice box was so swollen from a rare type of meningococcal infection that doctors struggled to intubate him.

"I was breathing through a gap so small you couldn't pass a sewing needle through it," he said.

"It all just came on so quickly.

"There's no doubt the doctors who treated me saved my life."

Brendan Perry was one of those doctors.

He said the emergency staff immediately called for a specialist and Dr Perry used a camera, sent down through David's nose, to see what was going on.

"You could immediately see there was a significant amount of swelling all around his airway that had been rapidly progressing," Dr Perry said.

"We've seen similar patients previously with airway swelling but his was quite an acute onset and quite severe swelling around the airway.

"That's why the decision to go straight into theatre was taken.

"He needed urgent intubation.

"If he didn't have access to medical care his airway would have been compromised and he probably wouldn't have survived."

David was in an induced coma for five days.

For his family, the experience was terrifying but they knew he was in good hands.

"It was pretty scary seeing him with that great big garden hose (the breathing tube) down his mouth and no response from him at all," wife Gail said.

"The day they started taking out of the coma and his eyes started flickering... then all the tears came.

"It was pretty emotional."

David was so thankful to the doctors; Julia Kelly, Ian Brandon, Brendan Perry and Akmez Latona, that he wrote a letter of thanks.

That letter made it all the way to the health minister's office who organised for David to meet Health Minister Cameron Dick at the Ipswich Hospital yesterday.

Mr Dick said it was uplifting to meet someone he thinks of as an 'every day hero'.

"For me that's the highlight of my job; meeting people that I've described as heroes... at both ends of the stethoscope," Mr Dick said.

"That's the patients who face enormous health challenges and staff who help them through that.

"In this case we had a man fighting for his life and staff doing everything possible to help him.

"I'm lifted up by the miraculous work our staff do every day."

This year there have been just 31 confirmed cases of meningococcal infection across Queensland. Three of those were in the West Moreton area.

 

Meningococcal disease is a severe but uncommon infection that occurs when meningococcal bacteria invade the body from the throat or nose.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich hospital meningococcal

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Mongrel act' plummets sacked CQ workers to rock bottom

'Mongrel act' plummets sacked CQ workers to rock bottom

Workers reeling from shock mass sacking have now been forced to train their replacements.

Newsagency robbed at knife-point, getaway car set on fire

Police are appealing for any witnesses or CCTV or dashcam vision

New Hope accused judge of 'bias'

A judicial review will be held into the Queensland Land Court's decision to recommend the New Acland expansion be refused.

Court refuses New Hope application to stay Land Court ruling

Who's in the frame to replace JT for Origin decider?

Cameron Munster of the Storm.

Maroons need a new five-eighth after Thurston was ruled out.

Local Partners

Pisasale bail opposed over witness contact fears

POLICE opposed bail of Paul Pisasale out of concern for his welfare and fears the colourful former Ipswich mayor would contact witnesses involved in the case.

Politicians' pay rises to $200,000 as penalty wages cut

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull

Mr Turnbull will be $17,000 better off

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Digging down to find Clare

After five years on the TV series Nashville it’s time for Clare Bowen to tell stories about herself and her loved ones.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

Banksy’s ‘The girl with a balloon.’

Rapper Goldie may have just outed Banksy's real identity

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!!!! OWNER MOVED &amp; WANTS IT SOLD

47 Rea Road, Karalee 4306

6 2 4 ONLY $589,000...

EXTRAORDINARY VALUE FOR BIG FAMILY HOME ON JUST OVER 7 ACRES (2.86Ha) of PRIME LAND in KARALEE Growth Corridor Just over 7 acres (2.86Ha) of Development or...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $479,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

CALLING ALL TRADIES OR RENOVATORS 3122SQM BLOCK

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $410,000

This property has been in the family from original built however. Now it's time to move on If you are looking for somewhere to have that big shed, pool or granny...

MODERN INNER CITY TOWNHOUSE.

2/7 Barker Street, Ipswich 4305

Town House 3 2 1 Under Contract!

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of the city's most tightly held and in demand precinct's. Within walking distance to the Ipswich CBD, Limestone Park...

Fully Renovated + Big Block + Side Access

14 Gleeson Crescent, Harlaxton 4350

House 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

This beautiful home set in a quite street with elegant features will not disappoint, tastefully renovated to a very high standard this property will be sure to...

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

If I turn back Time

2 Ross Street, Ebbw Vale 4304

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This gorgeous cottage, built in the early 1900's, will allow you to turn back time and own a little bit of history. It is conveniently located in a quiet street...

Three Bedroom Highset with Shed on 5000m2

48-50 Willowbank Drive, Willowbank 4306

House 3 1 1 $399,000...

If you're looking to buy acreage and you don't have a budget of more than $400,000 then this is a must see property. Situated in the popular Willowbank acreage...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

2 Bed 1 bath2 car You can stop your search – you have finally found it! Here is a great family or investment home that is located on a huge 1067m2 block of land...

Perfect family Home + Large Shed + Great side Access

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

Builders relish Coast's growing construction rates

The Coast's average house price has risen from by more than $10,000 in the past three years to $507,100.

House numbers and values are rising on the Coast

Open for inspection: Coast homes go on show

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!