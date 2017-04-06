Entries sought for annual Ipswich Poetry Feast

ENTRIES NOW OPEN: Submit your best poems now for the 15th annual Ipswich Poetry Feast competition.

BUDDING writers and poets are being encouraged to submit their work ahead of the launch of the 15th annual Ipswich poetry Feast.

Poetry Feast Committee Chairman Councillor David Pahlke said last year's competition attracted more than 1,000 entries with winners coming from as far afield as New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia and even Bangkok.

"We always unearth some incredible talent. There are regulars who try their hand each and every year and first timers who just want to do something different,” he said.

"It's a competition that continues to challenge and inspire people and it really puts the focus our great poets.”

The Ipswich Poetry Feast was inspired by Henry Lawson's connection to the region.

In 1891 he wrote The Babies of Walloon after the tragic drowning of sisters Bridget Kate and Mary Jane Broderick in a waterhole at Walloon.

Entries for the international writing competition close at 5pm on Friday, 28 July.

For more information on the Ipswich Poetry Feast visit ipswichpoetryfeast.com.au.