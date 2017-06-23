Newsagency robbed at knife-point, getaway car set on fire

Detectives are investigating after a newsagency was robbed this morning at North Ipswich.

At 6.50am a man entered the Pine Mountain Rd business and threatened a female staff member with a knife.

He left the store with a sum of cash and fled in a black vehicle with no registration plates which was being driven by another person.

The man is described as medium build, 170cm tall and wearing black clothing.

The staff member, a woman in her 70s, was not physically injured during the incident.

The vehicle was located at 7.10am at Fotheringham Rd, Pine Mountain.

Subsequent checks indicated it was a Mazda CX9 stolen on June 20 from Fig Tree Pocket.

The vehicle was destroyed by fire.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or people with relevant CCTV or dashcam vision to come forward.