28°
News

EBOLA CURE: Kalbar vet's vital role in finding a treatment

Anna Hartley
| 13th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Health workers carry the body of a suspected Ebola victim in Bomi county on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia
Health workers carry the body of a suspected Ebola victim in Bomi county on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A KALBAR facility has played a vital role in finding the cure for Ebola.

More than 11,000 victims died and 30,000 were infected by Ebola in just two years during the virus outbreak in 2014.

The largest recorded outbreak of Ebola virus occurred primarily in West Africa from 2014 to 2016, with exported cases in Europe and North America.

Like many people local vet Shane Belford watched in horror as news story after news story showed the effects the outbreak was having on thousands.

He got the chance to help the dire situation when he received a call in October of 2014 which was the catalyst for his journey into vital Ebola research.

Shane works for Plasvacc, a facility in Kalbar that manufactures and distributes high quality blood plasma products for use in veterinary medicine.

He was part of the international team led by Queensland researchers who developed the effective and economical treatment for Ebola.

Plasvacc production manager Shane Belford with the equine plasma that can be used in a treatment to cure an individual with Ebola.
Plasvacc production manager Shane Belford with the equine plasma that can be used in a treatment to cure an individual with Ebola. David Nielsen

The research was led by University of Queensland School of Chemistry and Molecular Bioscience's Professor Alexander Khromykh and QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute's Professor Andreas Suhrbier.

It involved injecting horses with a specially-developed vaccine.

The horses then produced antibodies which were used to create the Ebola treatment.

"It was October 2014 when I was first approached to be part of the team," Mr Belford said.

"Our role was small but vital. We were actually making the active ingredient for the serum.

"QMI developed the vaccine which allows the horses to produce antibodies against a specific protein in Ebola. I then injected the vaccines into the horses and they did the rest. It provoked an immune response and they produces adequate amounts of antibodies. Those antibodies were successful in treating the Ebola virus."

The research paper was officially published in February this year.

"It was exciting. It was great to be involved in good research and was fantastic to be a part of the solution," Mr Belford said.

"We have a track record in producing equine-based antibodies as an active pharmaceutical ingredients for humans already. We help produce snake anti-venom plasma so if you go to hospital after a snake bite it's a 50% chance the antibodies came from us.

 

An electron micrograph of an Ebola virion. Photo contributed
An electron micrograph of an Ebola virion. Photo contributed

"Horse antibodies have been used in many products. Who knows what we can achieve if we keep going down this path of treating disease with immune therapy."

Mr Belford said the potential for using a similar method to treat future diseases was exciting.

"It was great to know we have the ability if we were suddenly exposed to some unusual virus we have a track record on being able to combat it," the vet said.

"Hopefully it leads to more work in that field for our business. The CSIRO contacted me and asked to do more work for them in the future so we will try and work together on future projects.

"It proves you don't have to live in a big city to make a difference in the scientific world."

Professor Khromykh said the post-exposure treatment made with antibodies from horses could be used in the next Ebola outbreak.

"This is a cost-effective treatment that can be used in low-income countries in Africa where equine production facilities are already in operation for producing snake-bite antivenin," he said.

"It's the first time that equine antibodies have been shown to work effectively against Ebola infection.

"The research resulted from a strong collaboration between Australian, French and Russian scientists and a local Queensland company (Plasvacc)."

 

An international team of scientists released their research in February.
An international team of scientists released their research in February.

Professor Khromykh said this led to the development of monoclonal antibodies that were used in the UK to treat infected health workers returning from Africa.

"The down side is that monoclonal antibodies require considerable investment for scale-up and manufacture, and are expensive," he said.

"Equine antibodies are a considerably cheaper alternative, with manufacturing capacity already in place in Africa.

"Antibodies from vaccinated horses provide a low-cost alternative, and are already in use for rabies, botulism and diphtheria."

As well as Plasvacc, the study included researchers from UQ, the State Centre for Virology and Biotechnology "Vector" in Russia, CSIRO, INSERM and Claude Bernard University in France and the United Nations Medical Service in New York.

UQ School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences Head Professor Paul Young, who was part of the research team, said the finding offered great hope as a rapid treatment option for Ebola patients

"It's a significant advance on the way we think about responding to urgent disease threats, and could be applied to the treatment of other infectious diseases," he said.

"It is also a far more appropriate option for resource-poor settings."

Professor Khromykh's team has previously developed an experimental Ebola vaccine made using an Australian virus called Kunjin that might also help in the fight against the deadly Ebola virus.

The Kunjin virus-derived vaccine vector first constructed by Professor Khromykh in 1997 has been used to develop several vaccine candidates, including one for Ebola.

The research, published in the Nature series journal Scientific Reports, was funded by the Australian Infectious Diseases Research Centre.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ebola ebola virus editors picks

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cyclone Debbie: Emergency funding held up by political fight

Cyclone Debbie: Emergency funding held up by political fight

STRUGGLING farmers are frustrated by fighting politicians delaying emergency disaster relief cash they urgently need to recover from Cyclone Debbie.

EBOLA CURE: Kalbar vet's vital role in finding a treatment

Health workers carry the body of a suspected Ebola victim in Bomi county on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia

11,000 victims died and 30,000 were infected by Ebola in 2014

'HORROR': Dog dragged behind car on Ipswich road for 2km

This dog was dragged behind a car for 2km along Blackstone Rd today at noon. (Photo via RSPCA Qld)

“My car is covered in blood"

Hospital finance boss steps down after budget blowout

Ipswich General Hospital. Photo: David Nielsen / Queensland Times

Top financial executive resigns from West Moreton

Local Partners

Cyclone Debbie: Emergency funding held up by political fight

STRUGGLING farmers are frustrated by fighting politicians delaying emergency disaster relief cash they urgently need to recover from Cyclone Debbie.

Mum's dramatic recovery with very unusual cure

ON FORM: Kelly Dale exercise has helped to reduce symptoms caused by her illness Fibromyalgia Syndrome - she is seen here with three sons, from left - Bailey, 8, Riley, 5, and Charley (front), 4.

Woman treats chronic illness with fitness

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

What's on the big screen this week

THE Fast and Furious franchise opens a new chapter, while Anne Hathaway embraces her inner-monster in a genre-bending indie film.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Former Scary Spice Mel B wants her sex tapes

Former Spice Girl Mel B.

Mel B asks cops to help get sex tapes, ex says she’s ‘hysterical’.

Reynolds’ hilarious prank on Lively during labour

BLAKE Lively and Ryan Reynolds prove they’re perfectly matched.

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

Bad news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow says a reunion is “not going to happen.”

Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

The Lifestyle Property to Call Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 Offers over...

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... Auction Venue:...

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

CONVENIENCE PLUS

115 Equestrian Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

If you're in the market to buy and awesome FAMILY HOME or INVESTMENT which is within walking distance to Bus Stop, local Shopping Precinct with Speciality Shops...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT – IT’S THAT SIMPLE!

57 Fernvale Road Brassall, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $365,000

This large unique styled home sits on a massive 2195m2 block where not only do you get huge block in a central location but your also welcomed with the option to...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $430,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $269,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY-- DUAL LIVING- VIEWS

101 Green Valley Road, Minden 4311

House 6 3 5 $460,000

This is absolutely unique!! Two separate homes on the one 5874m2 block. Totally separate in every way; this is a rare opportunity in the most picturesque setting...

WALK TO BRASSALL SHOPPING CENTRE

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 259,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

POTENTIAL AND POSITION..ACT QUICK!

31 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 SHOP/HOUSE $295K...

Here's an opportunity that doesn't come by everyday. Calling all investors, business owners or even those thinking of starting a business and working from home.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!