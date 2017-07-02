Firefighters comment on rubbish dump blaze

THE blaze which caused a thick, grey blanket of smoke to cover Ipswich was almost out on Sunday afternoon.

Three fire crews from Bundamba Station were called to Cleanaway waste management facility at New Chum to help control the blaze, which started shortly before 8am.

RELATED STORIES:

FEBRUARY: Firefighters battle blaze at rubbish dump

Brad Barnes, station officer at Bundamba Fire Station, said his crews left the scene in the hands of Cleanaway management about midday.

"(Cleanaway staff) are currently still working on the fire," he said.

"They have two bulldozers, excavator and a water truck working on it."

Smoke from the New Chum blaze: Large clouds of smoke are coming from the fire. Video: Dan Keogh

Mr Barnes said the cause of the fire was unknown.

"No one saw anyone light it and sometimes you do get heat buildup in landfill. There won't be investigation (by QFES)."

The firefighter said the blaze was contained within a 100sqm radius and said he was confident it would be out by this evening.

Photos View Photo Gallery

He did not believe the smoke was toxic.

"It was a very clean burning type fire. There was so much smoke because when the fire gets deep seeded there is not oxygen and it creates a lot of smoke.

"The rubbish itself is about 1.5m deep. There's paper, wood chip and it'd been burning for a while.

"But it's now completely contained and there's no chance of it going anywhere."

Photos View Photo Gallery

UPDATE: THICK smoke is continuing to cover parts of Ipswich as crews battle a fire at New Chum.

A QFES spokesperson said management at the New Chum waste facility were working with firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

Three fire crews are currently on scene.

"Management have bulldozers breaking up the pile of rubbish and we've been working to put the fire out."

Fire at New Chum: Fire at New Chum. Source: Dan Keogh.

Resident Dan Keogh captured video and photos of the fire after passing the scene earlier this morning.

"It smelled like coal burning mixed with rubbish," he said.

"It was very smokey in Collingwood Park due to the cold weather holding the smoke down low."

"It was very fine brown smoke in Collingwood Park. It was quiet high, a good few hundred meters high."

Emergency Services have advised residents to take care.

"Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition," a QFES spokesperson said.

"Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

"If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately."

INITIAL: FIRE crews are at the scene of a blaze at a New Chum waste facility.

A QFES spokesperson said reports of a fire at the waste depo came in at 7.56am.

Management of the waste facility are on scene and are meeting with firefighters.

The blaze, while causing a large cloud of smoke, poses no threat to surrounding areas.