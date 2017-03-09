DRUG BUST: 119 charges laid in two day operation

Tactical Crime Squad Sergeant Phil Lickorish with some of the drugs and other items seized in a raid on Thursday morning.

POLICE have laid more than 100 charges following two days of co-ordinated drug raids across the Ipswich region.

Operation Cleric involved the Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad working alongside officers from Ipswich, Springfield, Goodna, Lowood, Harrisville, Esk, Boonah and Toogoolawah to execute search warrants on 23 properties.

The raids resulted in 37 people being charged with 119 offences, including drug trafficking and distribution.

Tactical Crime Squad Sergeant Luke Pearce said weapons including nunchucks, fighting sticks and knives were also seized during the raids.

"During the execution of this operation police located two elaborate and well-established hydroponic set-ups - on at Yamanto and on at Riverview - in which a total of approximately 26 cannabis plants were located and seized in addition to further cannabis and powder and crystallised drugs including amphetamine," Sgt Pearce said.

"During this operation police also located an offender currently sought after in relation to property offences committed across North Brisbane District in relation to unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary, fraud and additional property offences."

In another of the raids, police seized two marijuana plants of about 1.5m in height, in addition to various prescription drugs including fentanyl; one of the most powerful opioid pain medications available.

A woman aged 46 and man aged 20 have been charged with various offences in relation to that particular search.

The woman faces charges including one count of trafficking dangerous drugs, producing cannabis, and five times possessing dangerous drugs.

Sgt Pearce has urged members of the public to continue to support police by providing information.

"The operation was a success and only achieved through the joint efforts from all stations involved and the cultivation of information and intelligence received through Crime Stoppers," he said.

Anyone with information on drug crime can phone Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day on 1800 333 000.