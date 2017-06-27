23°
Driver killed as car and truck collide on SEQ highway

Jack McKay | 27th Jun 2017 7:41 AM

A MAN has died and a teenage girl has been seriously injured after a crash in Logan on Monday afternoon.

Initial investigations suggest a van was travelling on Mell St at Wolfdene about 4.20pm when it collided with a truck at the intersection of Beaudesert Beenleigh Rd.

 

Police have confirmed the driver of the vehicle, a man, 46, from Bannockburn, was declared dead at the scene.

A girl, 16, who was a passenger in the van was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The male truck driver, 23, was not seriously injured.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old woman has sustained a serious head injury after she was struck by a bus at Deeragun, west of Townsville, in a separate incident on Monday night.

The woman was taken to hospital. The 69-year-old male bus driver was also taken to hospital suffering from shock.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash has been urged to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating both incidents.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  logan traffic truck crash



