Driver hits cow, rolls car near Boonah

A MAN has hit a cow which was on the road while driving near Boonah this morning.
The driver rolled his Ford Focus hatchback on Boonah Fassifern Rd at Kents Pocket after hitting a cow shortly after 3.30am.
Sadly, the cow did not survive.
The driver is believed to have escaped the accident uninjured but police say he was taken to hospital by a family member for further checks.
Council was called to remove the animal from the road.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.