Driver hits cow, rolls car near Boonah

A MAN has hit a cow which was on the road while driving near Boonah this morning.

The driver rolled his Ford Focus hatchback on Boonah Fassifern Rd at Kents Pocket after hitting a cow shortly after 3.30am.

Sadly, the cow did not survive.

The driver is believed to have escaped the accident uninjured but police say he was taken to hospital by a family member for further checks.

Council was called to remove the animal from the road.