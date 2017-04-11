UPDATE: Police find driver hiding in home after crash

UPDATE 2PM: A woman who fled the scene of a two car crash on the Ipswich Motorway at Redbank Plains this morning has been charged.

Police report the 28-year-old will face numerous counts including unlicensed driving and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

A date for her court appearance is yet to be set.

UPDATE 8AM: A DRIVER who fled the scene of a crash has been found by police hiding at a nearby house.

The 28-year-old woman was picked up by police about half an hour after a two car accident on the Ipswich Motorway in Redbank Plains.

One car was towed at about 7am and the road was cleared.

Traffic is now moving freely through the area.

EARLIER 6.30AM: A TWO car crash on the Ipswich Motorway early this morning has caused traffic to slow.

One driver has fled the scene after a crash involving two white utes on the motorway at Redbank, near the Mine St exit.

The crash, where one ute hit a guard rail, is causing traffic issues in the west-bound lane with a tow truck called to move the vehicles, police say.

Police are still looking for the driver.