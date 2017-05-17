25°
News

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Darren Hallesy
| 17th May 2017 9:57 AM Updated: 3:06 PM
Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.
Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT has been a great few months for Australian cinema-goers thanks to home-grown stories like Jasper Jones and Red Dog: True Blue getting screen time.

Now comes one that is sure to not only create conversation, but will stand in time as one of the most important films about our attitudes towards sexual abuse, our education system and the church.

Filmed in Ipswich and Toowoomba, the new film Don't Tell tells the true story of sexual abuse at one of Queensland's top schools. 

Based on the book by Toowoomba lawyer Stephen Roche, Don't Tell is the story of Lyndal (Sara West), a promising A-student who is sent to boarding school at Toowoomba Prep in 1990.

Late at night Lyndal is one of several girls sexually abused by Kevin Guy (Gyton Grantley), a man trusted with the care and protection of the boarders at the school.

Years later, Lyndal suffers Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). She is off the rails, and struggling to deal with what happened to her. Due to the law allowing a time frame for such cases, and with time running out for her case to go before the courts, she entrusts Roche (Aden Young) with her case.

He sets out through the legal system to expose the secret sex scandal. With the help of bright-eyed young associate Jodie Collins and the enigmatic barrister Bob Myers (Jack Thompson), Lyndal is in for the fight of a lifetime.

Rachel Griffiths and Aden Young in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.
Rachel Griffiths and Aden Young in a scene from the movie Don't Tell. Contributed

When Kevin Guy committed suicide, soon after police started to investigate, he left behind a suicide note - a crucial piece of evidence.

Was the school aware of his activities? Did they do anything about it? How far did the denials and the wall of silence go?

Don't Tell has possibly the best cast for an Aussie film in many years. Not only do you get Jack Thompson in his meatiest role in years, but director Tori Garrett has also thrown in Martin Sacks, Susie Porter, Rachel Griffiths, and Jacqueline Mackenzie, all of whom bring their A-game to this confronting true story that deserves to be told.

It may be unpleasant to consider what happened, but this is the reality of sexual abuse and you'll find yourself asking how all of this could have unfolded for so long. But at the same time you are encouraged by a young woman who stood up and wanted someone to take responsibility.

For a long time Lyndal was told 'don't tell' and her courage hopefully will allow others to find the strength to speak up.

Don't Tell moves along at a cracking pace, and while much of the action takes place in the courtroom, it is riveting viewing and doesn't get bogged down in legalities.

Aden Young and Sara West in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.
Aden Young and Sara West in a scene from the movie Don't Tell. Contributed

It shows Toowoomba and Ipswich in all their glory with wonderful cinematography, particularly the countryside, thanks to a tight script.

Jack Thompson, Aden Young and Jacqueline Mackenzie all shine in their roles, but it is Sara West who steals the show. Her performance takes you through every emotion and she is definitely one to watch for the future.

Don't Tell is a movie that not only every parent, but every Australian should go see. Why? As a society, we need to make sure this kind of behaviour is stamped out and anyone who turns a blind eye answers to the full force of the law. Victims of sexual abuse should never feel like they don't have a voice.

There's a saying that 'evil prevails when good men do nothing'. This is a movie that shows what can happen when good people say enough is enough.

Do whatever you have to do to see Don't Tell.

Don't Tell

  • Stars: Jack Thompson, Rachel Griffiths, Sara West, Aden Young, Gyton Grantley.
  • Director: Tori Garrett
  • Rating: M
  • Reviewer: Darren Hallesy
  • Verdict: 5/5 stars
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  don't tell ipswich movie reviews

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
HERE IT COMES: 2000km flood warning as Qld deluge looms

HERE IT COMES: 2000km flood warning as Qld deluge looms

A LARGE part of Queensland is on flood watch, with heavy rain predicted to fall for the rest of the week.

'It's a scam': How our learner drivers are being ripped off

NOT FAIR: Lee Ware is concerned about learner licence fees which are costing young drivers like Danni Gnech (inset).

Accusations government breaking the law by double dipping on fees

'Everyone keeps saying I'm brave but I don't have a choice'

FAMILY MAN: Wilson 'Junior' Togia shares a special moment with his six children and (inset ) celebrates the grand final win with Brothers in 2008.

WILSON Togia is defiant in the face of devastating diagnosis

Free hearing checks at pop-up shop

Head along to an Australian Hearing pop up kiosk for a free test.

Make the most of free hearing checks in the region

Local Partners

HERE IT COMES: 2000km flood warning as Qld deluge looms

A LARGE part of Queensland is on flood watch, with heavy rain predicted to fall for the rest of the week.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

The case that gave child sex abuse victims a voice

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Filmed in Ipswich and Toowoomba, the new film Don’t Tell tells the true story of sexual abuse at one of Queensland’s top schools.

MOVIE REVIEW: John Wick 2 is a beautifully violent mess

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

Second time gets a bit better for Keanu Reeve's crim-turned-hero.

Second chance for Ed Sheeran fans

Ed Sheeran will play two shows at Suncorp Stadium in March.

BRITISH chart-topper adds more shows to meet demand.

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

Mark’s face reaches a shade of red never seen before on Seven Year Switch.

James Weir recaps Seven Year Switch series 2 episode 9.

Meet the submarine-riding villain out to sink Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character Black Manta is out to sink Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

ACTOR suits up as Black Manta in blockbuster filming on Gold Coast.

Studio 10 audience members rushed to hospital

There was an incident during a Studio 10 filming this week.

Ten to re-evaluate safety after audience members taken to hospital.

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

Terri Irwin

"OMG! Is that you Terri Irwin?"

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR WE ARE SELLING!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

Rare Opportunity - 1.19ha* Industry Site

4 Saunders Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; ... Expression Of...

andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; Flood free block - 400m2* shed with 3 phase power andbull; Substantial hard...

BE IMPRESSED - MUST INSPECT !

9/13 John Staines Crescent, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 OFFERS FROM...

I am proud to present this delightful property to the market. Make time to inspect and I guarantee you will not be disappointed. This property would suit owner...

OWNERS ARE RELOCATING AND NEED IT SOLD!

196 Eder Brothers Road, Mount Walker 4340

House 4 2 6 AUCTION

DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE! This gorgeous lifestyle property is going under the hammer and must be sold but the owners will consider reasonable offers...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 $397,000

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

THE PERFECT STARTER OR INVESTMENT!

38 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 Offers over...

Here is your chance to buy this brick family home at the same price you would expect to pay for a timber or fibro family home. It is perfect for young couples or...

More than Meets the Eye

4 Dampier Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 4 $249,000

It's got everything - gorgeous kitchen, double lockable carport, double shed and a wonderful outdoor entertainment area. This home has been lovingly cared for by...

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $329,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

Near new with yard space.

4 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $425,000

For those who are looking for a home with a bit of style, a bit of quality and all importantly, a bit of yard. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern family...

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Rural Gladstone region property sells at auction for $15 million

LONG HISTORY: Galloway Plains, a cattle grazing property west of Calliope, sold at auction for $15 million.

Galloway Plains sells to Neill-Ballantine family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!