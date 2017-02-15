'Dogs should not be dying like this'

The RSPCA is pleading with pet owners to think about their animals during summer.

RSPCA officers are "extremely frustrated" with pet owners in south-east Queensland this summer.

The animal welfare organisation is getting more than 25 calls every day about heat-related neglect.

Last weekend alone there were 41 calls on Saturday and 35 on Sunday across the state.

The RSPCA is worried that, with temperatures expected to rise to 36 degrees this weekend, they will face the same situation.

"There was a really bad case where one dog was tied to a clothesline and it was just cooked essentially, its organs boiled," RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

"Another dog on Monday died after its tether got caught and it couldn't get back into the shade.

"These deaths are easily prevented. It shouldn't be happening at all."

Last week the RSPCA also issues warnings after horses in the region were discovered without shade or water.

Mr Beatty said on Saturday alone the RSPCA had 10 calls from Ipswich about dogs being left in hot cars.

"It's extremely frustrating," he said.

"The message has always been out there but it still happens.

"Make sure animals have shade and water, or they will die."

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting Ipswich will get hotter as the week goes on, with temperatures expected to hit 36 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.