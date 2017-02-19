33°
Dog bitten by deadly snakes twice in two weeks

Anna Hartley
| 19th Feb 2017 2:59 PM
FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Tigger receives treatment after being wbitten by an eastern brown snake.
FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Tigger receives treatment after being wbitten by an eastern brown snake. Contributed

NICK Barnes was in shock after his dogs were bitten by two of Australia's deadliest snakes twice in two weeks.

The saga began when his dog Tigger went exploring in his suburban Collingwood Park backyard on Wednesday, February 8.

The five-year-old Chocolate Labrador had killed an Eastern Brown snake and dropped it by Nick's back door.

Tigger came back to the house with blood on his face but seemed fine, so Nick assumed his dog must have scratched himself and thought nothing of it.

The next day things took a turn for the worse.

"He started to have trouble walking and then it clicked in my head and I panicked," he said.

"I rushed him over to the vet. By the end of the 15 minute drive he couldn't walk."

After being treated with anti-venom, Tigger recovered.

On Friday Nick's biggest fear became a reality.

Tigger was bitten again, this time by a Red Belly Black Snake, and this time so was his other Labrador Rosie.

 

Tigger and Rosie were both bitten by a red-bellied black snake on Friday.
Tigger and Rosie were both bitten by a red-bellied black snake on Friday. Contributed

"It's like a nightmare. I am so lucky I was home," he said.

"I've lived here for four and a half years and have never seen a snake.

"I just can't believe my dogs have been bitten by two of the most venomous land snakes in Australia in less than two weeks.

"I don't know if it's the heat but something is bringing more of them out."

 

A red bellied black snake struck two of Nick&#39;s Labrador&#39;s on Friday.
A red bellied black snake struck two of Nick's Labrador's on Friday. Contributed

Nick said he is now keeping his dogs inside when no one is home and supervising them whenever they play in his yard.

 

The casual electrician started a gofundme campaign to cover the vet bills, which are now in excess of $5300.

So far it has raised just under $1000.

"I know vets have to charge but I need financial support to cover his medical expenses," Nick said.

"Any extra donations will go to the Animal Welfare League Queensland."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  collingwood park dogs editors picks pets snake bite snakes vet

IPSWICH pet owner's plea for help as he struggles to cover vet bills

