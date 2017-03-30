DJ Sherrington to come alive for youth festivities

PARTY TIME: Members of The Hut at DJ Sherrington Park, Inala.

YOUNG people from around the south-west region will unite at DJ Sherrington Park for the annual Youth Week celebrations on Friday, April 7.

This year's theme is Be Bold, Be Brave, Be You, which is aimed at encouraging young people to be comfortable in their own skin.

The event is hosted again by the Inala Youth Service and is known as one of the biggest community events on its yearly calendar.

"Inala Youth Service has been co-ordinating the Inala National Youth Week event for over five years working in partnership with local services," Stacey Noy said.

"It's an important event which engages local young people, services and local community and promotes pro-social, youth-focussed and family-friendly connections."

Mrs Noy said the day would feature lots of activities.

"We will have Let's Ride Against Violence facilitating skate, scooter and BMX comps," she said.

"We will also have a rock climbing wall, cultural dancers, music, art displays and local service providers will have interactive stalls.

"There will also be a free sausage sizzle and drinks will be on sale, with proceeds going to support our Hut Youth Space.

"So come on down and have a fun-filled day."

There will also be a couple of big prizes up for grabs for some lucky winners.

"Thanks to ACCORAS for generously sponsoring our major prizes for our raffle on the day, which includes a brand new bike," Mrs Noy said.

There will also be an Inala Youth Service iPad mini comp. They want you to design their brand new logo.

If you are aged between 10 and 25 years old, you could win an iPad mini just for entering.

Head down to the Youth Week festivities and get creative. Or get to work on your design and submit via their Facebook page by 5pm, Friday, April 14.

The Youth Week celebrations will be held on Friday, April 7 from 10am-4pm at DJ Sherrington Park, which is located on the corner of Inala Ave and Blunder Rd, Inala.