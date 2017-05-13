23°
Business

Directors assigned to resolve bullying claims

Helen Spelitis
| 13th May 2017 5:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now
The QT's front page, Wednesday May 10, 2017.
The QT's front page, Wednesday May 10, 2017.

A MESSAGE has been sent out to staff at Ipswich Hospital warning bullying will not be tolerated.

In response to the QT's article exposing a major work culture issue within the mental health unit, West Moreton Hospital and Health Service's chief executive directly addressed the allegations in an internal memo.

"I will not tolerate bullying by any staff member against any other staff member," interim chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman wrote in the memo sent out on Wednesday.

"I can guarantee you that the executive team, the board chair and members of the board will not tolerate bullying either."

The strongly-worded memo, urging those affected to come forward, was followed by a separate note from the Executive Director of Mental Health.

Dr Leanne Geppert repeated the anti-bullying message and urged bullied staff to come forward.

"I will be directly working with the Mental Health Unit staff over the coming weeks to step up the pace on the support that is already being given," Dr Geppert wrote.

Since the article published on Wednesday the QT has received dozens of emails from former and current staff. Each one has pleaded that their name, or details provided on specific incidents, not be repeated for fear of reprisal.

Since September, dedicated HR staff have been working with the unit to resolve issues known to management, West Moreton says.

Now, in response to allegations highlighted by the QT, two directors will also be working directly with staff.

"Dedicated HR staff were assigned to support the management of HR issues in the unit, including employee complaints," West Moreton says.

"To build on this, a support plan tailored to the needs of the AMHU has been in development since late last year, and will include physical improvements to the AMHU space to make it a more attractive place to work; extra behavioural management training to help staff identify and manage incidents before they escalate; and behaviour awareness sessions to give staff the confidence to know what behaviour they should expect from workmates and colleagues. Consultation with union partners is a critical part of the roll out of this program.

"WMHHS' Executive Director Nursing and Midwifery and Executive Director, Mental Health and Specialised Services, will now work directly with managers, staff and union partners to finalise this program, embed it into the unit's business as usual, and resolve any remaining issues."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bullying ipswich hospital west moreton hospital and health service

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
FASHION: See what's trending this winter

FASHION: See what's trending this winter

HOW to stay on trend with pinks, metallics and layering according to a Springfield style expert

Directors assigned to resolve bullying claims

The QT's front page, Wednesday May 10, 2017.

Dr Leanne Geppert urged bullied staff to come forward

China recruiting Ipswich graduates to teach English

No Caption

Unemployed, qualified people the priority as China comes calling

New law spells major shake-up for dog owners, pet shops

Got a frisky dog? You need to read this.

Local Partners

FASHION: See what's trending this winter

HOW to stay on trend with pinks, metallics and layering according to a Springfield style expert

No jail time for greyhound live baiter

Queensland greyhound trainer Tom Noble

Ipswich greyhound live baiter escapes jail time

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

ON A leafy, well-to-do street in Melbourne's east, the MasterChef house looks like any other.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Byron Bay artist, model and stylist Sally Mustang.

Newsletters described most intimate, sexual moments together

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Limestone Ridges is the place to be!

481 Limestone Ridges Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 1 6 SOLD UNDER THE...

LAST CHANCE TO VIEW BEFORE AUCTION-PLEASE CALL ME TO BOOK IN A TIME THIS WEEK! Make no mistakes here, this rare find is presented to sell at Auction! A lifestyle...

GREAT INVESTMENT HIGH ON THE HILL

82 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 2 1 1 SOLD UNDER THE...

This quintessential Queenslander oozes charm and appeal from a bygone era. With a picket fence, traditional faÃ§ade, polished timber floor boards, VJ walls, and a...

POST WAR CHARMER IN IDYLLIC LOCATION

12 Idolwood Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 SOLD PRIOR TO...

This character filled post war home is nestled in one of Ipswich's finest pockets. Surrounded by an abundance of renovated homes and tree lined streets this is...

The Complete Package – The Best of All Things Old &amp; New!

4 Jackes Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 5 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It embodies the old world charm of yesteryear whilst also offering every modern convenience...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000 Neg

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $489,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

HUGE LUXURY HOME on over an Acre of Riverfront Land

135 Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket 4305

House 5 2 2 $469,000

THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HOME complete with MEDIA ROOM, CHILDREN'S RETREAT and HUGE BACK YARD stretching long & straight to the River's Edge (5218SQM Block). This...

Sale or Lease - 1,280m2* Industrial Warehouse + Office

Shed B, 43-45 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial * Lease at only $80 per m2 + OGS + GST - ... $80 per m2 + OGS +...

* Lease at only $80 per m2 + OGS + GST - Sale price make an offer * 2 x separate concrete tilt panel warehouses * Front warehouse A -546m2 and bathroom...

Four Bedrooms For The Price Of Three!

16 Blanck Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 3 $289,000

Situated on a 731m2 block on a quiet Street that ends in a cul-de-sac connected to the Bethany Private Primary School, this genuinely rare 4-bedroom home is ready...

GREAT VALUE CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 Offers From...

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village”

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!