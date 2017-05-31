Devastated Ipswich police vow to protect public

REASSURANCE: The press conference following the death of Senior Constable Brett Forte, with Police Commissioner Ian Stewart (left).

IPSWICH police have assured residents the shooting of fellow officer Senior Constable Brett Forte would not impact officers' commitment to protect the public.

Ipswich Acting Superintendent Michael Ede said despite the pain, police and support staff were determined not to let this event affect their commitment to protect the community.

"The Ipswich public can be assured this incident has strengthened our resolve to serve fairly, with pride and courage," he said.

"We ask the Ipswich community stand with the Queensland Police Service to provide a safe environment for us all and remember the sacrifice made by Senior Constable Forte towards achieving this goal."

Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart has expressed his condolences to Snr Cont Forte's family and highlighted the "tremendous bravery and tenacity" of officers in the face of incredible danger.

Commissioner Stewart said the death of a fellow officer had devastated the force and he encouraged Queensland Police staff to seek support.

"Brett's death has devastated our police family and this incident is a reminder of the complexities and challenges our officers are confronted with," Commissioner Stewart said.