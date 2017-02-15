Dedicated news website for Greater Springfield region

The Queensland Times general manager Louis Moore, Maha Sinnathamby and Neil Monaghan at the launch of the Greater Springfield Daily Record at the Orion Hotel on Wednesday.

SPRINGFIELD Land Corporation chairman Maha Sinnathamby has thrown his support behind the region's newest media website, the Greater Springfield Daily Record.

At the website launch party at the Orion Hotel, he urged residents who live within Springfield, Springfield Central, Springfield Lakes, Brookwater and Augustine Heights to sign up for the new news site, which allows them to access information at home, at work or on the go.

"What we have created in Greater Springfield hasn't been done anywhere else," Mr Sinnathamby said.

"With Aveo coming in, and the Mater Hospital and a wonderful educational facility such as the University of Southern Queensland, we are creating a lifestyle which has not been seen anywhere else.

"You haven't seen anything yet. You just keep following the media and the Greater Springfield Daily Record."

Springfield Land Corporation is just one of three foundation partners who have come on board to support the Greater Springfield Daily Record. Aveo and the University of Southern Queensland have also backed the website.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Queensland Times General Manager Louis Moore said the Greater Springfield region was moving forward at a rapid pace and deserved its own dedicated news website.

"It's an exciting day for me and my colleagues in the media industry, because it is not every day you launch a new news website," he said.

"The development of the community in Greater Springfield has been a catalyst for the launch of this new website. It's the vision of Maha Sinnathamby and his team to build a master planned city in Ipswich which has meant Springfield is now a magnet for residential and commercial growth in south east Queensland.

"The emphasis on the pillars of health, education, information and technology, built into the master plan, give the community a foundation of growth for the years to come.

"With new projects recently launched by Aveo and the Central Gardens development, this growth is absolutely ensured."

With more people choosing to call the Greater Springfield region home, Mr Moore said the Greater Springfield Daily Record would ensure residents had quick and easy access to local issues in their neighbourhood.

"Today, a vibrant community of over 34,000 exist in Greater Springfield, and through the start up of the Greater Springfield Daily Record, we have as our core objective to help connect those residents through local news, information about what's on and personal stories about what is happening in the community."

Shannon Newley, who was recently appointed as the new editor of the Queensland Times, will also oversee the Greater Springfield Daily Record.

Miss Newley said the launch was an exciting time for the journalism industry, the company, and the residents of Greater Springfield.

"Here we are launching a new, modern news service for the Greater Springfield area allowing people to catch up on community news wherever they are, whenever they want," she said.

"How we access and deliver news might have changed over time but one thing hasn't. People like to talk and read about the people in their communities. They want to know what is happening at schools, what businesses are opening and what their neighbours are up to.

"There is an appetite like never before for local communities who want to know about local news, and we are determined to be the focal point for this community."

A new journalist will also join the team and will be out and about in the community covering all your local news.

"To make sure we hit the mark with local coverage, we'll also have a Greater Springfield Daily Record reporter who will be dedicated to covering news in the area," Miss Newley said.

"They'll be on the ground at events and talking to Springfield people every day.

"We are in the process of finding that person at the moment and no doubt you'll see their name and face a great deal in the coming months."

To read what is happening in the Greater Springfield Region, log onto www.springfielddailyrecord.com.au.