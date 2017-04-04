Debbie's not done yet as she sets sights on New Zealand

Weather radar at 9.36am shows the Central North Island copping big falls of rain from the remains of Cyclone Debbie. Picture: Metservice

THREE times the normal April rainfall is expected to drench New Zealand in two days as the remnants of Cyclone Debbie that smashed Queensland makes its way across the Tasman, bringing a possibility of a tornado.

The country's weather bureau, MetService, has this morning issued a severe weather forecast for much of northern and central New Zealand.

"Heavy rain and severe gales are forecast for much of northern and central New Zealand today and Wednesday as moist sub-tropical air ahead of a deepening low spreads down over the country," the forecast says.

"Note, there remains a risk of downpours and thunderstorms over northern New Zealand (Wednesday), along with the small possibility of a tornado."

The rain at Carruth in #Northland is "bucketing down". Just getting the tail end of #CycloneDebbie pic.twitter.com/IwPcqpilzq — Carruth House (@carruthwbhs) April 3, 2017

The big weather week was just getting started as ex-Cyclone Debbie slowly moves its way across the country.

"This will be a significant and a high impact even," forecaster Cameron Coutts said, "with extremely large rainfall amounts for some, which could cause flooding.

"For the already soggy regions in the north of the North Island, land-slips are a real possibility following on from an extremely wet March."

Rain is likely for much of the North Island on Tuesday, with the heaviest falls expected in Taranaki and Whanganui, but heavy falls and localised downpours are possible anywhere over the Island.

Strong or gale force winds are also set to accompany the low, most noticeable around the southwest of the North Island and north and west of the South Island Wednesday.

"As there is always uncertainty about the exact depth and track of this low the details may change, so keep up to date on the weather and the latest forecasts," Mr Coutts said.

The New Zealand Herald is reporting that Central New Zealand is on high alert as "the country braces for a deluge so intense some areas will get three times April's normal rainfall in just 48 hours".

Virtually no region in the North Island will escape the potentially damaging torrential rain. It will also affect districts in the northeast of the South Island.

Forecast rainfall for North Island over the coming days