Debbie's heavy rains damage restaurant at Inala Plaza

Heavy rains from ex tropical cyclone Debbie has caused damage to part of the roof above the 7 Palace Yum Cha Daily Seafood restaurant at Inala Plaza.

The restaurant is closed and construction workers are currently on scene patching up the roof above dining area.

It is believed the damaged occurred this morning before the centre was open. Nobody was injured.

Forest Lake resident Marjory King said she visited the centre this morning and saw work going on inside the dining area of the restaurant.

"I don't normally come to Inala Plaza because I find it hard to get here because I am 83-years old and have to rely on someone to drive me, but I hadn't been here in awhile so I thought I would drop down with my son-in-law," she said.

"We were going to do some shopping and have lunch, and as we were walking past the restaurant, we saw people up on ladders and were wondering what they were doing.

"They looked like they were replacing parts of the roof.

"We heard from people who were also looking that the roof had been damaged.

"The weather was so bad and it seems a lot of people and businesses got damaged in the deluge."

The Satellite approached centre management for comment but they declined to answer.