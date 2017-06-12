Death mystery haunts Wacol asylum

DEATH PROBE: Nick Curry is looking forward to the Rotary Club of Brisbane murder mystery night.

A GRUESOME and spine chilling murder has occurred inside the eerie buildings of the old Wacol Asylum and the authorities need your help to catch the culprit.

The dark and abandoned facility was transformed into a 1920s speakeasy, the perfect place to commit the perfect crime.

With flapper girls drinking and dancing to the easy jazz music and gambling gangsters throwing piles of money onto the playing tables over numerous games of poker, everybody was too busy to notice the tragic way in which Tracy Gang met her fate.

Everybody in the room is a suspect and is innocent until proven guilty, but some are more worried than others.

Put your thinking caps on and follow the clues to bring the killer to justice at the upcoming murder mystery night hosted by the Rotary Club of Brisbane Centenary.

Guests will be seated in tables of 10 and everybody will be given the same clues to determine who the murderer is on each table.

Club member Brad Butcher said he and his fellow club members were excited to present a fun and mystifying night out for the community.

"Murder mystery nights were very popular around 10 years ago, but like most fads, they quickly died out," he said.

"Our club started re-hosting them for our members, which we all really enjoyed, and that triggered us into wondering if we could take this to a wider audience.

"So we got in touch with some people who would help us host the murder mystery night."

The night will be held inside the old medical centre at the Wacol Asylum, which was donated to the Rotary club to use a number of years ago.

Mr Butcher said this provided the perfect location for the hair-raising night.

"A lot of people know the stories about the old Wacol Asylum," he said.

"This night will also be an opportunity for the community to see a little part of history which you wouldn't normally get access to."

By joining in the fun you will also be helping to raise money for two needy and deserving causes which Rotary supports.

"All proceeds from the night will go towards supporting two projects which we are currently involved in," Mr Butcher said.

"The first one is rebuilding a kindergarten which was wiped out by Cyclone Winston in Fiji.

"Our club has been raising money to have the kindergarten rebuilt because there are no other schools in the area.

"The second cause is scholarships for Indigenous medicine students.

"We know there are Indigenous students who are struggling with money and moving into the city to study.

"The idea is to give them a leg up so they can continue studying so they can then go back into their communities and help.

"We know that diseases are a lot more prevalent in Indigenous communities.

"The great thing is with this cause, Rotary has a dollar for dollar match up, and we also have someone in the local area who will dollar match the money we raise for this cause."

The Murder Mystery Night will be held on Saturday, July 15, from 6.30-9.30pm at Rotary House inside the Wacol Asylum, located on Ellerton Dr.

Entry is $60 a person. Participants are encouraged to dress up in 1920s costumes.

For tickets, head online.