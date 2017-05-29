26°
News

Dear Margaret Court, this is what it's like to be gay

Sherele Moody
| 29th May 2017 10:07 AM
Tennis legend Margaret Court believes Australia should not have marriage equality because it does not align with her view of Christian and Bible values.
Tennis legend Margaret Court believes Australia should not have marriage equality because it does not align with her view of Christian and Bible values. Vincent Thian

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

As tennis legend Margaret Court continues her opposition to marriage equality, journalist SHERELE MOODY urges her to look at life through the eyes of a gay person.

Dear Margaret Court (and any other Australian who opposes gay marriage).

I respect your right to have an opinion and I hope you respect my right to disagree.

As a woman, a lesbian, a feminist, a journalist and an ethical human being, I think your belief that marriage should only be between a man and a woman is homophobic. As is your claim that gay people should not raise kids.

By making these pronouncements you automatically lift straight people and their families onto a higher plain than the rest of us.

What you say is: "This is how God and the Bible wants it".

What I hear is: "You and your family are not worthy of God, the Bible, my community and me. You are lower than your straight friends, colleagues, neighbours, family members and everyone else who is not gay, lesbian, transgender or bisexual".

By aligning marriage and child-raising with straight relationships, you tell us that a lesbian is not a capable or whole human being without a man; a gay man is not a capable or whole human being without a woman; and their ability to love and nurture others is deficient compared to the abilities of heterosexuals.

Perhaps over time, you and I will find a middle ground. One where you won't feel the need to rail against people of a different sexuality and one where I won't feel the need to ask why it is you consider myself and others like me as second-class citizens?

Please think about what it's like to be constantly derided because you were born different and you will never fit the heteronormative mould.

 

Sherele Moody believes when people align marriage and child-raising exclusively with straight relationships they are saying lesbians are not capable or whole humans without men; gay men are not capable or whole humans without women; and gay people are incapable of loving and nurturing others.
Sherele Moody believes when people align marriage and child-raising exclusively with straight relationships they are saying lesbians are not capable or whole humans without men; gay men are not capable or whole humans without women; and gay people are incapable of loving and nurturing others. John McCutcheon

Have you heard the sayings: "I don't mind if you're gay, as long as you act straight in public" or "God made Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve"? I've heard these and many others in my 46 years. And let me tell you, each time someone says something like this, they steal a little piece of my soul.

Do you know what it's like to have a father who thinks all queers should die or be locked up because they are "sick and disgusting perverts", up there with "pedophiles and rapists"? Or to hear your mother announce she will wash her hands of any of her children that turn out gay?　

Do you know what it's like to spend your adolescence trying to make your masculine features more feminine? Hating how you look because your face screams "lesbian"? Yes, I was born female but I have my father's looks. That meant people handed me all sorts of horrible transphobic and homophobic labels throughout my childhood and youth.

Do you know what it's like to be bashed up by the school bully because you're different; or to seek solace in the library because it's the one place you're safe from taunts, beatings and boys grabbing your breasts to see if in fact you are a girl?

When was the last time you spent hours tossing and turning at night, weighing up the best options to end your own life? You may not realise this, but dying is the first thing that comes to mind after that dreadful realisation, "Yes, I am gay". Better to be cold in the ground than hated by so many others.

Do you know what it's like to let men handle your body because it is the only way you can see to make yourself straight? Sex with someone you have no attraction to is more palatable than the other option.

 

Praying hands on a Holy Bible
Praying hands on a Holy Bible BrianAJackson

Do you know how hard it is to grow from adolescence to adulthood and to never see or know anyone quite like you, to not have anyone re-assure you that you're not abnormal?

Have you ever fallen head over heels for a woman who will never reciprocate your feelings because she isn't gay and to fear talking about your feelings with her in case your world implodes if she despises you over your sexuality? Do you know what it's like to hide those thoughts in the deepest darkest recesses of your mind. And as you grow older, you add more and more faces to your heartbreak collection?

Have you wished you had a magic wand to wave over your kid sister when at 15 she comes out? You actually want to "pray the gay away" for her sake. You would rather she stay in the shadows - to live a lie - than endure what you have been through?

Do you ever want to touch your partner in public but stop yourself because someone else might see and call the woman you love names? I'm not talking about sex, I'm talking about simply holding hands and putting your arm around their shoulders or their waist, just like all the other couples can?

Have you felt the inner turmoil when someone calls your female partner "him". Do you correct them or do you pretend that you're heterosexual because you don't want one more person to think less of you?

Have you been harassed by strange men throughout your life, calling you all of the homophobic slurs you've heard a million times before because you look gay?

 

How to tell your family and friends that you are gay.
How to tell your family and friends that you are gay. Brett Wortman

Do you know what it's like to be told over and over again that being gay is a choice. As if this weird way of being, that attracts bullying, abuse, denouncements, discrimination and doubt, is a cloak that any sane person would want to wear?

Have you ever tried to convince someone else that you can no more control your sexuality than you can control the colour of your skin?

Have you made the choice to live your life openly and honestly with the woman you love and risk spending eternity in purgatory; rather than legally marry someone of the opposite sex and raise children in an unhappy environment just to ensure you have a chance of going to heaven?

Do you know what it's like having to write these words because after 46 years of feeling different you'd just like for the day to come when everyone sees your gayness as nothing other than normal?

Yes, Margaret, if we do have this conversation I hope you will listen to my words. And that you will give me the chance to listen to yours, because I do believe we can help each other reach a middle ground.

Topics:  bisexual discrimination gay heterosexual homophobia homosexual lesbian margaret court marriage equality relationships sexuality transgender

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Patients inside as ambulance hit on highway

Patients inside as ambulance hit on highway

Three paramedics among the injured

Highway in lockdown after crash kills three people

The scene of the crash about 30km south of Boggabilla in which three people died this morning.

Police appeal for witnesses to triple-fatal highway crash

Gateway Mwy in chaos after one killed in bike crash

Traffic was bumper to bumper at 2pm at Deagon

Police have confirmed one person had died.

A 'catastrophic failure' let black lung go on: inquiry

Ipswich man Percy Verrall was diagnosed with black lung disease in 2015.

Scathing report slams mine health system

Local Partners

Patients inside as ambulance hit on highway

Three paramedics among the injured

James Hardie boss devastated by work death

Construction firms have faced challenges from rising costs and small margins, but there's absolutely no indication that the coming year will be any worse than the past couple, MBA's Will Wilson says.

A MAN in his 60s has died in an industrial accident.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

THE convicted drug smuggler is back on Australian soil and in hiding, but Gladstone could soon be on her radar.

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will only have six episodes.

New details about what to expect from the eighth, final instalment.

Karl’s rant on Corby: ‘Made to look like idiots’

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Today co-host launched a tirade against Schapelle Corby media circus

Big Pineapple festival safety concerns as 100s walk home

LONG WALK HOME: Many festival goers opted to take a dangerous walk home due to transport difficulty following the Big Pineapple Festival in Woombye on Saturday.

Big Pineapple festival-goers have braved dangerous walks home

Shot at the live shows slips through Sally's fingers

Sally Skelton and Bojesse Pigram pictured after their battle performance on The Voice.

Sunshine Coast singer's dramatic elimination from The Voice

&quot;NEAT AS A PIN AND READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN&quot;

2/316 Redbank Plains Road, Bellbird Park 4300

Unit 2 1 1 offers over...

This awesome 2 bedroom (both w BIR's) brick and tile unit is now offered for sale. This unit has been a loving home for the current owner and she has it presented...

SECURE PRIVATE QUALITY RETIREMENT LIFSTYLE

67/102a Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket 4305

2 1 1 $199,000

This spacious 2 bedroom villa, with its large, open plan design and raked ceilings is air-conditioned and the front faces the morning sun, so you can enjoy a quiet...

The Entertainers Dream!

2 Lawson Drive, Cabarlah 4352

House 5 2 5 Offers over...

This outstanding home is well positioned on a massive 5,858m2 landscaped allotment in the established 'Shannon Park Estate'. The property allows you to enjoy...

Inner City Home or Business?

44 Roderick Street, Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 $499,000

How would you use this home? Do you choose to occupy this gorgeous three bedroom inner city character home that has all the trademark charm of a home built in...

A LIFE OF LUXURY CAN BE YOURS IN ONLY 30 DAYS FROM NOW!

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Yes you can cheat! You don’t have to waste 12-18 months of your life planning, agonising and then finally building your dream home when you can just buy this...

LIVING OR INVESTING ON A BUDGET!

14/5 Spalding Street, Goodna 4300

Unit 2 1 1 $199,000

Buying your own unit or investment property doesn’t have to break your budget and leave you with no money! This great two bedroom unit in a beautifully maintained...

Brassall Highset

89 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Looking for a great family home, then this is it - look no further. This delightful home offers upstairs living and boasts polished floors throughout, spacious...

Rosewood Over 55s Development Site

148 Matthew Street, Rosewood 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $829,000

Here's a great opportunity for a serious invester to own and develop this great 1.9 hectare block into a secure over 55s community living facility. While there is...

Modern Terrace House living.REDUCED

38 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $367,000

What great buying this 4 bedroom home is, with the average price for 4 bedders in this premier estate going for around the $429,000 mark this one is great...

Lowest four Bedroom

18 Brighton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction on Site...

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!