Dancing for Justice Crew is a great honour

Ashleigh Howarth | 14th Mar 2017 4:00 PM
BIG CHANCE: Justice Crew asked the boys from Divine Our Destiny to go on tour with them.
BIG CHANCE: Justice Crew asked the boys from Divine Our Destiny to go on tour with them.

HIP hop dance instructor Kaitai McDonald owes his love of dancing and his impressive career on the stage all to Aussie superstars Justice Crew.

He can remember being a young teenager and watching the band win the top prize on the reality television show Australia's Got Talent, and remember feeling how their winning performance sparked an interest in his heart.

He then began watching dance clips on YouTube and practising the moves in his house until he had them perfectly rehearsed.

He quickly discovered he had a natural talent for dance and formed his own dance crew, Divine Our Destiny, with his mates. They began dancing at festivals and other events and began auditioning to dance for famous artists.

As Kaitai, 19, explains, they caught the attention of some big names.

"We have performed with Redfoo and then did an Australian tour with Neon Run and did the music video for Bombs Away by Sheppard,” he said.

"We auditioned to dance with Justice Crew but we unfortunately didn't get in. But when we were dancing at an event in Rockhampton, it turned out the tour manager for Justice Crew was there and he really liked us and asked us to come and be their support act for their tour, which they did last year.

"We would go on for 20 minutes before their show and warm up the crowd and always got a good response.”

It only took a couple of years for Kaitai to go from dancing in his lounge room to the band that inspired him to start in the first place, which he describes as an amazing feeling.

"The guys in the band are really nice and are so supportive of us,” he said.

"We have all become really good friends and we have exchanged phone numbers so we talk quite frequently.

”They are really humble and say we remind them alot of when they were younger. They are helping us to become more familiar with the entertainment industry and they have said they want us to be bigger than them.

"They are really good mentors for us. They are just like big brothers.”

Dance instructor Kaitai McDonald shares what life is like on tour with Justice Crew.

