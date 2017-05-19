20°
News

Dads: You're working too much and it's hurting the kids

Lanai Scarr | 19th May 2017 1:52 PM
Thinkstock

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DADS are working too much and it is having a profound impact on their kids' mental health and happiness.

A new study of 3000 Aussie dads has found they are working longer hours - an average of 44-hours a week, with 21.5 per cent working greater than 55-hours a week.

Fathers are spending less and less time with their children and their kids are feeling it.

More than half of dads reported missing family events because of work and a fifth described their family time more pressured and less fun due to their jobs.

More than 40 per cent of dads worked nights and weekends to support their families.

Read more at Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  dads editors picks mental health working

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Dads: You're working too much and it's hurting the kids

Dads: You're working too much and it's hurting the kids

DADS are working too much and it is having a profound impact on their kids’ mental health and happiness.

Jilted lover begs forgiveness in front of 100,000 drivers

GIVE G A CHANCE: This is one of several signs in Ipswich and Brisbane's west from G to C, asking for forgiveness from their other half.

Love affair public on roadside signs, councillor offers mediation

It's a knockout this Sunday on the Voice

Judah Kelly moves into the knockout round of The Voice on Sunday night.

Former Mackay performer Judah Kelly takes on the knockout round.

New childcare centre proposed for growing Ipswich suburb

Childcare Generic

New childcare centre pitch out for public consultation

Local Partners

Dads: You're working too much and it's hurting the kids

DADS are working too much and it is having a profound impact on their kids’ mental health and happiness.

Jobs galore at Orion

Orion Shopping Centre in Springfield. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Multiple job opportunities going at Orion Springfield Central

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Karl Stefanovic slammed for 'flaunting' new girlfriend

MELBOURNE comedian and radio host Meshel Laurie has slammed Karl Stefanovic for flaunting his new relationship with model and shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough

It's a knockout this Sunday on the Voice

Judah Kelly moves into the knockout round of The Voice on Sunday night.

Former Mackay performer Judah Kelly takes on the knockout round.

Chris Cornell’s bleak final Facebook post

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

MasterChef’s oldest contestant out after prawn dish disaster

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Wednesday May 3* MasterChef's 2017 Queensland contestants Nicole Stevenson, Ben Ungermann and Benita Orwell. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two Ipswich contestants go head to head

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario at the 'Baywatch' photo call at Bondi Beach.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario address reports about love lives.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... $1,150,000

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - BRING ALL OFFERS

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 4 $349,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

5 x 3 Bedroom Townhouse Development with DA

14 Alexandra Street, Booval 4304

Residential Land 0 0 $370,000

If your that savvy developer looking to for your next development or you may be looking to start out in the world of development and you want a small development...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Investors-Buy One or Buy Both!

1 & 2/170 Handley Street, Darling Heights 4350

Unit 4 2 1 Auction 19/5/17

This is your chance to secure a modern and fresh townhouse in a quiet and convenient location. Both townhouses feature: -Downstairs- *Spacious, air...

ROAD TO RICHES

81 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

House 3 1 4 279,000

Don't miss this opportunity to purchase this property on a prominent road in Newtown...Could this be your road to riches? - “Character Mixed Use” zoning, possible...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY - OWNERS MOVING SO WE&#39;RE DEFINITELY SELLING!!

65 Cemetery Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 4 $379,000

This property is awesome value for your hard earned dollar - with sheds, inground pool and two levels of living spread over a large 1012m2 block. - Yes we've got...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Open for inspection homes May 18-24

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!